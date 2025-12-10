WHX Africa Leaders Summit: Organon Unveils Multi-Sector Approach to Women’s Health in Africa

Addressing the persistent health inequities affecting women across Africa, Mokgadi Mashishi, Country Lead for Africa Access Markets at Organon, has emphasized the company’s commitment to transforming women’s healthcare through strategic partnerships, digital innovation, and investment in reproductive health.

She spoke at the sidelines of the WHX Africa Leaders Summit in Accra, highlighting the organization’s decade-spanning vision for healthier lives for women.

Launched in June 2021, Organon’s Africa Access Markets initiative operates under a dual mandate: to expand access to high-quality healthcare products and services for women, and to champion systemic improvements that empower women socially, economically, and educationally. “We are not just launching a pharmaceutical company,” Mashishi explained. “We are launching a commitment to women, to improve health outcomes and support the choices that enable women to achieve their full potential.”

Focus on Sexual and Reproductive Health

Central to Organon’s strategy is sexual and reproductive health, a sector closely linked to maternal and child mortality across the continent. Mashishi highlighted alarming statistics: nearly 60% of global maternal deaths occur in Africa, and infant and under-five mortality rates remain disproportionately high. These figures, she noted, represent both a challenge and an opportunity, given that over 70% of Africa’s population is under 35—a demographic poised to drive the continent’s future prosperity.

Family planning initiatives are at the forefront of Organon’s work, providing women with the agency to decide if and when to have children. Mashishi emphasized that such decisions have far-reaching effects, enabling women to complete their education, pursue careers, and participate fully in society. The company partners with governments and local organizations to provide long-acting reversible contraceptives, train healthcare professionals on counseling, and conduct outreach programs that extend services to underserved communities.

Addressing Systemic Barriers

Mashishi outlined the barriers hindering effective sexual and reproductive healthcare in Africa, including cultural beliefs, stigma, limited accessibility, and misinformation. “Sexual and reproductive health remains taboo in many communities, and that has a real impact on women’s lives,” she said. Addressing these barriers requires coordinated action between governments, the private sector, and civil society organizations.

Financing remains a critical challenge. Mashishi stressed that healthcare must be recognized not as an expense but as an investment. Governments need sustainable funding frameworks to ensure continuous support for family planning and related health services, a strategy that promises dividends in reduced maternal mortality, improved educational outcomes, and greater gender equality.

The Role of Digital Health and Innovation

Digital health and telemedicine emerged as key tools to bridge the healthcare access gap. Mashishi explained that technology can provide accurate health information to young people, support community health workers, and enable governments to monitor and evaluate health programs more effectively. “Digital health is an opportunity to close gaps in healthcare access, but it must be implemented responsibly, with proper data protection and integration with existing health systems,” she noted.

Multi-Sectoral Collaboration as a Path Forward

Mashishi emphasized that improving women’s health requires multi-sectoral collaboration. Beyond the healthcare sector, investments in infrastructure, telecommunications, and education are essential to support a modern, integrated health system. “Every sector has a role to play,” she said. “From government policy to private sector efficiency, and from digital innovation to community education, collaboration is the only way to create lasting change.”

Looking Ahead

Organon has also launched the Coalition for Women’s Health in Africa in partnership with organizations like Hologic and PG, aimed at driving private-sector engagement to complement government initiatives. The coalition focuses on sustainable solutions, policy advocacy, and capacity-building to create a healthier future for women across the continent.

Mashishi concluded with a message of urgency and hope: “Investing in women’s health is investing in Africa’s future. When women thrive, communities thrive, economies grow, and societies become stronger.”

As Africa grapples with persistent health inequities and a youthful population eager to realize its potential, initiatives like Organon’s Africa Access Markets program may provide a blueprint for combining innovation, partnerships, and policy advocacy to achieve transformative outcomes for women and society at large.