WHO Warns Unsafe Food Threatens Global Trade and Health

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a stark economic warning alongside its public health message for World Food Safety Day 2025, stating that unsafe food jeopardizes business growth, market access, and international trade.

The agency called for significantly increased investment in scientific research and innovation to tackle mounting food safety challenges driven by climate change, pollution, and shifting consumption patterns.

WHO emphasized that preventable foodborne diseases inflict heavy health and economic costs, disproportionately affecting children under five and vulnerable populations.

For businesses, the economic fallout includes substantial medical expenses, lost productivity, child development setbacks, and crucially, costly export restrictions and market losses. “Foodborne diseases impose substantial costs that can erode industry competitiveness, damage brand reputation, and shut companies out of key export markets,” the WHO statement warned.

The agency highlighted that climate change, environmental pollution, rapid urbanization, population growth, and changing diets are intensifying risks within the food supply chain.

These trends increase exposure to harmful chemicals, antimicrobial residues, and drug-resistant pathogens, placing greater pressure on companies to implement rigorous, science-based safety protocols. WHO stressed that enhanced collaboration between businesses, regulators, and scientific communities is essential for safeguarding public health and ensuring economic resilience, particularly in the Eastern Mediterranean Region and globally.

To empower industry stakeholders, WHO is updating its global estimates of foodborne disease burden under World Health Assembly resolution WHA73.5. This data will provide detailed insights into incidence, mortality, and disability-adjusted life years (DALYs), helping businesses identify risk areas, improve compliance, and avoid market disruptions.

WHO framed investment in food safety as an economic imperative, not merely a regulatory duty. “Robust food safety protects market access, builds consumer trust, and enables companies to compete in an increasingly globalized and quality-conscious marketplace,” the agency stated.

By adopting scientific advances and pursuing international collaboration, food companies and national industries can mitigate the risk of expensive recalls, export bans, and legal liabilities. WHO concluded that collaborative, science-driven approaches are vital for long-term economic sustainability and public health protection as food supply chains face escalating environmental and demographic pressures.