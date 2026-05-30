WHO urges vigilance as Ghana steps up Ebola surveillance

The World Health Organization (WHO) Representative in Ghana, Dr Fiona Braka, has urged the public to stay vigilant as the country strengthens surveillance against a possible Ebola outbreak in the West African sub-region.

Braka said the strain driving the regional outbreak, the Bundibugyo virus, has no approved vaccine or specific treatment, which makes strict prevention central to containing any spread.

She advised people to wash their hands regularly with soap under running water, avoid unnecessary physical contact and report suspected symptoms to health authorities early.

Although Ghana is rated a low-risk country, Braka warned that no nation in the sub-region can afford complacency, citing rising cross-border movement and difficulties with contact tracing in some affected areas. She said Ghana was preparing in line with WHO guidelines.

Her comments come as the country intensifies readiness at major entry points and health facilities. WHO officials and Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh recently inspected surveillance and response systems at Kotoka International Airport, the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research and the Ghana Infectious Disease Centre, assessing the country’s readiness for any imported case.

The wider outbreak, caused by the Bundibugyo strain and centred in the Democratic Republic of Congo with cases in Uganda, was declared a public health emergency of international concern by the WHO on 16 May. As of 29 May, more than 1,260 suspected and confirmed cases and over 240 deaths had been reported. Ghana has recorded no cases.

Ebola spreads through direct contact with the bodily fluids of infected people. Symptoms include fever, fatigue, vomiting, diarrhoea and, in severe cases, bleeding.