WHO Seeks US$4M for Afghanistan Earthquake Response as Death Toll Exceeds 1,400

The World Health Organization has appealed for $4 million in emergency funding as it scales up humanitarian response to a devastating 6.0 magnitude earthquake that killed more than 1,457 people in eastern Afghanistan on August 31.

The earthquake struck Afghanistan’s eastern provinces, injuring over 3,394 people and destroying more than 6,782 homes across Kunar, Nangarhar, Laghman and Nuristan provinces. WHO officials warn the casualty figures are expected to rise as rescue operations continue in remote mountainous areas.

Health facilities across the affected region are struggling to cope with severely injured survivors, many requiring urgent surgical intervention and critical medical care. Entire families were buried under rubble as the earthquake struck densely populated areas during evening hours.

WHO has deployed 23 metric tons of medical supplies capable of treating more than 2,000 patients, along with emergency health equipment and additional medical personnel to overwhelmed healthcare facilities. Fifteen ambulances have been mobilized for patient transport and medical referrals between treatment centers.

Six mobile health teams are operating in the hardest-hit districts, providing first aid, outpatient care, maternal health services, vaccinations and essential medications. The organization has distributed over 24,000 units of intravenous fluids to ease pressure on hospital emergency departments.

“When we speak of casualties, we are speaking of families and communities in crisis,” said WHO Deputy Representative Dr. Mukta Sharma. “Our teams are working around the clock to deliver lifesaving care in areas devastated by the earthquake. The needs are immense.”

Seventeen WHO-supported surveillance teams are monitoring health conditions across affected areas to detect potential disease outbreaks among displaced populations. Thousands of families are living in overcrowded temporary shelters with limited access to clean water and sanitation facilities.

The conditions create heightened risks for communicable disease transmission, while survivors face significant mental health challenges following the traumatic loss of homes, livelihoods and family members. WHO officials emphasize urgent needs for psychological support services alongside medical treatment.

“Every hour counts,” said WHO Health Emergency Team Lead Dr. Jamshed Tanoli. “Hospitals are struggling, families are grieving and survivors have lost everything. With timely support we can expand trauma care, prevent disease and provide vital mental health services.”

Afghanistan’s healthcare system faces severe constraints following years of conflict and economic challenges, limiting the country’s capacity to respond independently to large-scale natural disasters. International humanitarian assistance remains crucial for emergency medical response capabilities.

The earthquake adds to Afghanistan’s ongoing humanitarian crisis, where millions already face food insecurity and limited access to basic services. Natural disasters compound existing vulnerabilities among populations with few resources for recovery and rebuilding.

WHO’s funding appeal will support expanded mobile health services, trauma care capacity, water and sanitation programs, and mental health interventions across earthquake-affected districts. The organization seeks rapid international donor response to prevent additional preventable deaths.

Afghanistan sits on active geological fault lines, making it prone to seismic activity, though earthquakes of this magnitude remain relatively uncommon in the region. The mountainous terrain complicates rescue operations and delivery of humanitarian assistance to remote communities.

The international humanitarian response reflects ongoing engagement with Afghanistan’s population despite political constraints, with health organizations maintaining focus on lifesaving medical assistance regardless of governance challenges.