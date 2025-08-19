WHO Official Warns of Unprecedented Threat to Aid Workers in Eastern Mediterranean

The Eastern Mediterranean is facing some of its most severe humanitarian crises, with aid workers operating under increasingly dangerous and underfunded conditions.

Dr. Hanan Balkhy, the WHO Regional Director, issued a stark warning on World Humanitarian Day, noting that 2025 is on track to be the deadliest year on record for humanitarian personnel globally.

Attacks on healthcare have surged across the region, with the WHO verifying 382 incidents so far this year. These attacks have resulted in over a thousand deaths and hundreds of injuries. The occupied Palestinian territory and Sudan account for the majority of these incidents, though workers in Afghanistan, Yemen, and several other countries have also been targeted.

Dr. Balkhy highlighted the impossible choices workers now face as funding hits historic lows while needs reach unprecedented heights. She called on all parties to conflicts to uphold international humanitarian law and protect both civilians and aid workers. Her statement also urged the international community to push harder for ceasefires, increase funding, and support the restoration of health and dignity for millions affected by these crises.