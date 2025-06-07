WHO Monitors Rising COVID-19 Cases Driven by New Variant

COVID-19 cases are increasing globally, including within the World Health Organization’s Eastern Mediterranean Region, according to a recent WHO EMRO update.

This surge is attributed to the NB.1.8.1 variant, currently classified by WHO as a “variant under monitoring.” While the virus continues to mutate, leading to new variants and periodic increases, WHO emphasizes that NB.1.8.1 does not presently pose additional health risks compared to other circulating strains.

The current infection levels remain consistent with patterns observed during the same period last year, indicating expected viral activity rather than a sudden or abnormal spike. Hospitalizations and intensive care needs related to COVID-19 are currently very limited in the region.

Despite the lack of elevated immediate threat from the new variant, WHO’s overall risk assessment for COVID-19 remains high due to continued significant transmission levels in many areas. The organization advises against imposing travel or trade restrictions based on the current situation. It reiterates its call for countries to maintain robust monitoring and reporting of COVID-19 activity, disease burden, and impacts on public health and healthcare systems.

Individuals are urged to protect themselves and others through proven measures: avoiding crowds, maintaining physical distance, wearing masks when sick, in high-risk situations, or in crowded/poorly ventilated spaces, practicing frequent hand hygiene, and covering coughs and sneezes. WHO also stresses the importance of self-isolation when symptomatic and staying up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccinations, including booster doses.

Current vaccines remain effective against the NB.1.8.1 variant in preventing severe disease and death. WHO advises all countries to maintain vigilance and implement a risk-based, integrated approach to managing COVID-19.

This follows the release of an updated recommendations package in December 2024, guiding countries to develop evidence-based policies. Key recommendations include sustaining surveillance systems for early detection and variant monitoring; ensuring equitable vaccine access and uptake, especially for high-risk groups; strengthening healthcare systems for clinical management of COVID-19 and post-COVID conditions; and enhancing risk communication to empower informed public decisions and counter misinformation.

Since the formal end of the Public Health Emergency of International Concern in May 2023, countries have adopted diverse strategies for ongoing COVID-19 management. Some have fully integrated COVID-19 activities into existing respiratory disease programs, while others remain in transitional phases, maintaining targeted interventions while adapting systems for integrated infectious disease management.

Vaccination efforts, particularly for high-risk populations using updated vaccines, remain a cornerstone of protection, often delivered alongside seasonal influenza and RSV vaccines. WHO continues to support countries through global coordination, evidence-based guidance development, and tailored assistance to sustain core public health capabilities alongside key partners.

Global COVID-19 transmission persists, necessitating sustained surveillance and public adherence to protective measures even as health systems adapt to long-term management strategies.