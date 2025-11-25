WHO Declares Gender Violence a Global Health Crisis

The World Health Organization (WHO) has reaffirmed that gender based violence remains a devastating public health crisis affecting one in three women worldwide, with little progress made over the past two decades despite mounting evidence of its catastrophic impact on survivors and communities.

A landmark report released by WHO and United Nations partners on November 19, 2025, reveals that approximately 840 million women globally have experienced intimate partner violence or sexual assault during their lifetime, a figure that has barely changed since 2000. In the past 12 months alone, 316 million women were subjected to physical or sexual violence by an intimate partner, representing 11 percent of all women aged 15 or older.

The consequences on survivors’ physical, mental, sexual, and reproductive health are profound and long lasting, according to WHO. Women subjected to violence face unintended pregnancies, higher risk of acquiring sexually transmitted infections and experiencing depression. The organization emphasizes that sexual and reproductive health services serve as critical entry points for survivors to receive high quality care.

Children in homes affected by violence face significant developmental risks. The impact crosses generations, with children exposed to domestic violence more likely to become victims or perpetrators themselves, perpetuating cycles of abuse. This intergenerational transmission makes the crisis even more urgent to address.

Health workers are often the first professionals survivors encounter, placing the health sector in a vital position to provide early intervention and support. WHO has called on health systems worldwide to strengthen their capacity to identify at risk groups, deliver survivor centered services, and connect women to broader support networks.

Progress on reducing intimate partner violence has been painfully slow, with only a 0.2 percent annual decline over the past two decades. The report warns that at this rate, countries are unlikely to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 5.2, which calls for eliminating all forms of violence against women and girls by 2030.

For the first time, the report includes national and regional estimates of sexual violence perpetrated by someone other than a partner. It finds 263 million women have experienced non-partner sexual violence since age 15, though experts caution this figure is significantly underreported due to stigma and fear of disclosure.

The data reveals that violence begins early and persists throughout women’s lives. Among adolescent girls aged 15 to 19, almost one in four who have been in relationships have experienced physical or sexual violence from an intimate partner. Even older women aged 60 and above continue to face violence, yet these age groups often remain invisible in policy responses.

Regional variations show particularly high rates in certain areas. Oceania excluding Australia and New Zealand reports the highest prevalence at 38 percent, while rates in South East Asia and Africa stand at approximately 33 percent. Even in high income countries and the Western Pacific, between 20 and 25 percent of women have experienced violence.

The economic toll is staggering. Intimate partner violence alone can drain 1.2 to 3.7 percent of gross domestic product, more than many countries spend on education. Lost wages, absenteeism, and reduced productivity weaken families, communities, and entire economies.

Digital and technology facilitated abuse is also rising, affecting 16 to 58 percent of women globally. Research indicates that 75 percent of women and girls aged 13 to 24 have encountered harmful content online, with more than one in ten experiencing it daily or almost daily.

Despite mounting evidence on effective prevention strategies, funding for interventions is collapsing. In 2022, only 0.2 percent of global development aid was allocated to programmes focused on preventing violence against women, and funding has fallen further in 2025. This decline comes as humanitarian emergencies, technological shifts, and rising socioeconomic inequality further increase risks for millions of women and girls.

WHO has endorsed the RESPECT framework, which outlines seven evidence based strategies for prevention. RESPECT stands for Relationship skills strengthening, Empowerment of women and girls, Services ensured, Poverty reduced, Enabling environments in schools, workplaces and public places, Child and adolescent abuse prevented, and Transformed gender attitudes, beliefs and norms.

The timing of the report coincides with the 16 Days of Activism against Gender Based Violence campaign, which runs annually from November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, to December 10, Human Rights Day. The campaign calls for global solidarity to end violence against women and girls everywhere.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director General, described violence against women as one of humanity’s oldest and most pervasive injustices, yet still among the least acted upon. UN Women Executive Director Dr. Sima Bahous emphasized that ending violence requires courage, commitment, and collective action, stating that advancing gender equality is essential to building a safer world for everyone.

The report underscores that violence against women is preventable when societies act together. WHO calls on governments to strengthen policies and laws, allocate resources to prevention and response, and invest in women’s rights organizations. Health systems must integrate response and prevention services across development and humanitarian contexts, including in health, education, social protection, law enforcement, and justice sectors.