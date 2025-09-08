Who Could Lead The NDC In 2028? Supporters Point To Hon. Akwasi Oppong-Fosu As Mahama’s Successor

As President John Dramani Mahama advances his Reset Agenda, NDC insiders are eyeing potential flagbearers for the 2028 elections. One name rising to the top: Hon. Akwasi Oppong-Fosu.

In the evolving landscape of Ghana’s National Democratic Congress (NDC), the search for a leader to carry forward President John Dramani Mahama’s Reset Agenda has intensified. With no official announcements from prospective candidates, party faithfuls—often called “Akatamansonians”—are rallying behind figures they believe can unite the party and secure victory in 2028.

Thomas Dindiego, a former NDC Constituency Communications Officer in Amenfi East, is vocal in his support for Hon. Akwasi Oppong-Fosu, the current Board Chairman of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) and Minister for Local Government and Rural Development. Dindiego sees Oppong-Fosu as the key to erasing intra-party factionalism and fostering cohesion.

*The Case for Unity and Cohesion*

Dindiego argues that the next NDC leader must prioritize uniting the rank and file. “Factionalism is one of the greatest obstacles to our party’s strength,” he says. In his view, Oppong-Fosu’s respected persona makes him uniquely suited to this task, commanding admiration across political divides.

“He is fair but firm, principled yet approachable,” Dindiego explains. This balance, he believes, is what Ghana needs in a leader—trusted, credible, and capable of navigating complex challenges.

*A Wealth of Experience*

With over 40 years in governance, public policy, and politics, Oppong-Fosu has a robust track record. He served under three presidents: the late Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings, the late Prof. John Evans Atta Mills, and President Mahama. Key roles include:

– Minister of Local Government and Rural Development

– Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation

– Minister of State at the Presidency (Development Authorities)

– Head of Local Government Services

– Deputy Minister for Local Government and Rural Development

Dindiego emphasizes that modern leadership demands more than rhetoric—it requires competence and global perspectives. Oppong-Fosu’s international roles provide just that:

– President of the United Cities and Local Governments of Africa (UCLG-Africa, Rabat)

– Vice President of the United Cities and Local Governments (UCLG, Barcelona)

– Chairman of the Africa-Caribbean-Pacific Local Government Platform (Brussels)

– Member of the UN Advisory Committee on Local Authorities

– Advisory Board Member of the African Business Chamber

Additionally, Oppong-Fosu founded and chairs the Africa Global Emergence Centre (AGEC), a think tank advocating for Africa’s global prominence, and leads Africa Growth Solutions, promoting investment and economic ties.

*Bridging Generations and Sustaining the Agenda*

Dindiego highlights Oppong-Fosu’s ability to represent continuity with the NDC’s founding leaders while appealing to younger generations. “He can bridge divides within the party and the nation, ensuring the Reset Agenda benefits all Ghanaians,” he says.

Warning against gambles in leadership selection, Dindiego urges the NDC to choose someone who inspires the base, unites the top echelons, and builds on Mahama’s transformations. “Among the list of interested persons, Hon. Oppong-Fosu stands out as the ideal candidate for 2028.”