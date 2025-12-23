Who approved ADB’s US$7,500 monthly rent for unoccupied East Legon structure?

…. No board in place @ transaction time

It has emerged that distressed state bank, the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) has entered into a tenancy agreement for a structure in East Legon for reasons best known to its management.

Documents show that ADB’s Managing Director Edward Ato Sarpong signed the five-year tenancy agreement in June 2025 with KEDGE Company Ltd for a property located at No. 20 Lagos Avenue Road in East Legon.

Alhaji Seidu Agongo executed the lease on behalf of KEDGE as its Managing Director.

Under the lease terms, ADB committed to paying a seven thousand five hundred dollars (7,500 USD) monthly- rent for approximately 600 square metres of office space, with total rent obligations reaching the cedi equivalent of four hundred fifty thousand (450,000) dollars over the five-year period ending July 31, 2030.

The bank made an advance payment in June of the cedi equivalent of one hundred thousand dollars covering part of the first 24 months, with an additional eighty thousand dollars due six months after the lease commenced.

The tenancy agreement granted ADB a 60-day rent-free period starting June 5 specifically for renovation works to prepare the premises for banking operations.

However, checks conducted in December show the bank has yet to occupy the facility four months after the official August 1 commencement date, with no visible renovation works as of December 20, 2025 to rest the place for any banking operation, making the thirty-seven thousand, five hundred dollars (37,500 USD) out of the rent advance already paid for the empty building go waste.

It’s been discovered that at the time of this transaction, (June 5, 2025), there was no substantive board in place at ADB.

Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson inaugurated the ADB board chaired by Kenneth Kwamena Thompson in July, one clear month after the rent agreement was entered into (https://www.mofep.gov.gh/news-and-events/2025-07-10/finance-minister-inaugurates-new-board-of-agricultural-development-bank).

One, therefore, wonders whether a such a transaction, committing a distressed bank to a 450,000-dollar five-year rent could be carried out without board approval.

The situation raises further questions about financial management at a bank requiring government support to meet regulatory capital requirements.

Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson announced in the 2026 Budget Statement that government plans to support ADB by the end of December, 2025 to meet it’s recapitalisation requirements.

Industry analysts are, therefore, wondering why a bank needing state support to recapitalise would commit foreign currency resources to a facility it does not use.

Additional concerns focus on why the rent is denominated in United States dollars contrary to Bank of Ghana regulations on foreign exchange.

Edward Ato Sarpong, a Chartered Accountant, was nominated as ADB Managing Director in February 2025 following regulatory approvals from Bank of Ghana, although it is not clear whether he meets the fit and proper requirement of Ghana’s regulations.

The regulation requires an MD/CEO of a bank to have ten (10) years of relevant practical experience in

senior level managerial positions in areas related to banking or financial services.

He previously served as Deputy Minister of Communications from 2014 to 2017 and held senior positions in telecommunications and technology sectors.