WHO Admits Ebola Epidemic Outpacing Response in DRC

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Monday that the rapidly escalating Bundibugyo Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has overwhelmed the pace of its own response, with more than 900 suspected cases and 220 suspected deaths now recorded since the epidemic began.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made the admission at a Virtual Ministerial Briefing on the outbreak, citing 101 confirmed cases and 10 confirmed deaths across both the DRC and Uganda, while stressing that the true scale of the crisis is far greater than laboratory-confirmed figures reflect.

“It will get worse before it gets better,” Tedros said, while committing to travel personally to the DRC alongside the WHO’s emergencies director.

The outbreak was declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) on May 16, after WHO confirmed the virus as Bundibugyo ebolavirus, a strain for which no approved vaccines or therapeutics currently exist. The two previous recorded outbreaks of this specific strain occurred in Uganda in 2007 and in the DRC in 2012.

A critical factor behind the explosive case count is a diagnostic gap that delayed confirmation by weeks. Initial laboratory screening relied on tests designed to detect Zaire ebolavirus, the more common strain. Because Bundibugyo ebolavirus was not identified until May 14 and 15, hundreds of suspected cases had already accumulated before any formal outbreak declaration was possible.

The affected provinces of Ituri and North Kivu present additional response barriers. Sustained insecurity has displaced more than 100,000 people in recent months. Last week alone, two security incidents were recorded at health facilities operating in the outbreak zone, compounding existing levels of community distrust toward health workers.

WHO has classified national risk in the DRC as very high, regional risk as high and global risk as low. The agency has recommended prioritising two monoclonal antibodies for clinical trials as the closest available therapeutic option. Uganda has confirmed five cases and one death, with authorities in Kampala maintaining active surveillance and border screening.

Tedros acknowledged that the pace of the epidemic currently exceeds the reach of health teams on the ground, while affirming that established containment methods remain effective if conditions allow their deployment. Neighbouring countries have been urged to intensify surveillance and preparedness measures immediately.

This is the DRC’s 17th Ebola outbreak since 1976, and the first in just five months following the end of a separate outbreak in Kasai Province in December 2025.