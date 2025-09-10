Where Are The Families? Uncovering Patient Neglect In Ghana’s National Hospitals

A man who had lived abroad for many years returned to Ghana, only to fall gravely ill shortly after his arrival.

He was rushed to a hospital, but having lost touch with his relatives for years, the medical staff struggled to reach any family members. Eventually, someone answered the call, only to remark bitterly, ‘It is God who is paying him back.’

In another disturbing case, a young woman recently discharged after recovering from an illness was rejected by her own mother. The mother claimed the girl had once insulted her and accused her of witchcraft. Without hesitation, she packed her daughter’s belongings and left them outside the house, barring her from entry.

Elsewhere, a man was believed to be under spiritual attack. His relatives concluded that he was afflicted by evil spirits and were too fearful to assist. They claimed that helping him might endanger their own lives.

While these accounts might sound like fiction, they are, in fact, real incidents that occurred in a government hospital in Ghana. Tragically, they are not rare.

Disturbing trend in our healthcare system

Every patient regardless of their history, status, or the cause of their illness, deserves empathy, dignity, and support. Sadly, this is not always what they receive. In many of our hospitals, patients are left isolated and unsupported, often abandoned by the very people they expected to care for them.

Although many hospital workers show remarkable dedication and compassion, the absence of family support leaves patients emotionally and physically vulnerable. Some wait for days if not weeks, without visitors, lying in pain, hoping for someone to show concern.

One of the most heartbreaking incidents occurred last year. A woman, after being discharged, and neglected by family members was sent to her village. She was later found dead in a nearby bush. That story shocked the nation and sparked widespread conversation about love, compassion, and social responsibility. Yet one must ask has anything changed since?

Walking through the wards

A simple walk through some national hospitals reveals a troubling pattern. Once families are contacted about an ill relative, some pretend not to know the person. Others offer a quick excuse, citing distance, financial hardship, or family disputes.

Even when they do visit, the engagement is often superficial aimed only at confirming the patient’s condition or offering minimal financial support. This is often only if they have the means or the will to do so.

What’s more ironic is that the same families who were reluctant to help in life often arrive in large numbers after the patient dies. Suddenly, tears flow, voices rise, and accusations are made. Yet the staff, who had earlier pleaded for their involvement, are left wondering: Where were you when your presence mattered most?

For doctors and social workers, this cycle is both emotionally draining and deeply frustrating. The betrayal experienced by patients is equally profound.

Collapse of traditional support systems

There was a time when families were the backbone of society when a relative’s illness brought people together, not pushed them apart. Extended families rallied around the sick, and even neighbours offered support.

Today, those values seem to be eroding.

A study by Agunbiade and Okeleye (2021) examined the gradual decline of traditional family support systems in modern African societies, noting how this breakdown undermines the care of vulnerable individuals who once relied on kinship for emotional and financial support.

When families neglect their sick members, it is not merely a healthcare crisis it is a moral one. It reflects a loss of compassion, a weakening of community ties, and a shift in what we consider important.

Understanding the causes

Neglect is not always the result of cruelty. Sometimes, it is born from desperation. A study by Owoo et al. (2022) identified three major obstacles: lack of preparedness for caregiving roles, financial constraints, and inadequate accommodation for those who wish to help.

Caring for someone who is seriously ill can be demanding physically, emotionally, and financially. Not every family is equipped to handle such responsibility, particularly in a society where poverty is widespread and public health support is limited.

However, a more worrying development is the rise of an individualistic mindset: ‘Each one for himself, God for us all.’ This mentality promotes self-interest over communal support. It teaches people to focus on their personal success and comfort, even if it means turning a blind eye to the suffering of others.

Such thinking has found its way into hospitals. Even where help is given, it often comes with strings attached or a sense of obligation rather than compassion.

Poverty and family conflict

Indeed, poverty deepens the crisis. Many families simply cannot afford hospital bills, medication, or transportation to and from medical facilities. The desire to help may be there, but the resources are not.

In these situations, some patients rely on the kindness of hospital staff or the generosity of other patients’ visitors. But many are not so fortunate. They are left to suffer alone.

Additionally, longstanding family conflicts often play a role. Patients who once clashed with their relatives are sometimes ignored altogether. Phone calls from hospital staff go unanswered. In some cases, relatives explicitly refuse to speak the name of the patient, let alone visit.

Moment for reflection

This is not just about hospitals. It’s about who we are becoming as a people.

Being ill is already a painful and vulnerable experience. Being abandoned in that moment adds immeasurable emotional trauma. If we continue to turn away from our sick and vulnerable, what does that say about our values as a society?

Families must learn to set aside grudges. No disagreement should prevent us from showing basic human care, especially in moments of crisis.

As young people, you have the power to change this narrative. You are the next generation of leaders, caregivers, professionals, and family members. Begin by embodying the values of empathy, sacrifice, and shared responsibility.

NGOs and philanthropists also have a role to play. Their support can help ease the financial burdens on struggling families, improve access to healthcare, and ensure that no patient is left behind.

Let us not wait until someone dies to show we cared. Let us act now while they are still alive, still in need, still hoping for love.

WRITTEN BY

Henry Atta Nyame

Dede Mensah

Hashim Hissam