When Looks Are All A Partner Wants

Attraction often starts with the physical, and there is nothing wrong with that. Most people notice a face or a body before they notice anything else. The trouble comes when looks stay the whole story and the rest of a person never seems to register.

A few signs point to it. Early on, the talk keeps circling back to appearance, to body type, height or features, with little curiosity about who you are, what you believe or where you are heading. The compliments are almost all about how you look, and rarely about your character, your habits or your work. They measure you against other people on looks, sometimes through quiet remarks about body standards. And when your appearance shifts even a little, their warmth shifts with it.

Here is the part worth sitting with. Looks change. Age, weight, illness and the ordinary wear of life all leave a mark, and a bond resting only on appearance tends to thin out the moment that happens. What holds up instead is the deeper stuff: shared values, trust, and the way two people treat each other on a dull Tuesday.

Physical attraction belongs in a relationship. It simply cannot carry one on its own. When appearance becomes the main thing keeping someone interested, the emotional side usually stays shallow and the commitment wobbles the first time real life intrudes.