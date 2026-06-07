When Learning Fades: A Threat To Nation Building

A student can spend years in school, pass every exam, graduate with confidence and still struggle to recall much of what was learned. If this is the reality for many learners, then we must ask: is education truly shaping minds, or merely rewarding short-term memory?

I once spoke with a colleague who admitted he could remember only a small part of what he learned in school. Even basic school lessons had largely faded. His reflection raises a troubling question: if knowledge disappears so easily after school, what then is the real value of education?

In an interview, the Secretary of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) noted that even before the COVID era, “the things children were taught, they have forgotten” (TV3 Ghana, 2021).

Education thrives when learners continue to seek knowledge even after leaving the classroom. The ability and willingness to learn throughout life is a sign that teaching has gone beyond examination success and has fostered genuine understanding. It is not that students do not learn; rather, much of what they learn fails to remain with them long after examinations are over. Unfortunately, this ideal appears far from reality in Ghana. Beyond certificates, awards, and graduation ceremonies, many learners struggle to recall lessons they studied only a few years earlier.

This raises a deeper concern about how well the education system promotes long-term knowledge retention and lifelong learning.

This article examines the challenge of knowledge loss in education, its implications for lifelong learning and national development, and the strategies that can help learners retain and apply knowledge more effectively.

The problem

The problem of forgetting is not new.

More than a century ago, German psychologist Hermann Ebbinghaus discovered a truth we’re still grappling with: Without reinforcement, we forget almost everything we learn. His studies—and decades of research since, including a 2022 meta-analysis published in The Journal of Experimental Psychology: Learning, Memory, and Cognition—show that unless an effort is made to retain new information:

50 percent of new information disappears within an hour,

75 percent is gone by the next day, and

Up to 90 percent fades away within a week.

(Cathleen Beach board, 2025)

It is therefore not surprising that a student may sit in an exam hall and suddenly forget what was studied. Even more concerning is the reality that years after school, much of what was once learned may no longer be accessible. This raises a fundamental question: what is the purpose of education if knowledge is not retained? Imagine a medical student forgetting critical lessons from medical school shortly after graduation. What would become of the patients who depend on that knowledge for their care and survival?

Sometimes, nobody knows that an individual has forgotten important knowledge until the consequences become evident. By then, mistakes may already have been made and harm may already have occurred. This is what makes knowledge loss a hidden threat. Its effects are often invisible at first, only revealing themselves when people are called upon to apply what they have learned.

The issue extends beyond the classroom and workplace. How many citizens can confidently recall and apply basic fire safety measures, first aid procedures, road signs and symbols, constitutional rights and responsibilities, or essential security awareness practices? Knowledge is most valuable when it can be remembered and used at the right time. When important lessons fade, individuals and communities may become less prepared to respond effectively to everyday challenges and emergencies.

If knowledge retention is essential in professions such as medicine, then it is equally important across all fields where learning is expected to guide decisions, solve problems, and improve lives.

Factors

There are many reasons why students in Ghana forget what they learn.

A major factor is the strong focus on examinations. Students often study to pass exams rather than to understand. Success is measured by grades, not genuine comprehension. This has led to the “chew and pour” method, where learners memorise notes before exams and reproduce them without meaningful understanding.

Another challenge is the weak connection between classroom learning and real life. Students frequently ask, “Why are we learning this?” When learning feels irrelevant, retention becomes difficult.

In the workplace, the effects are evident. Some graduates can follow instructions but struggle to think critically or solve problems independently, suggesting that they learned for exams rather than real-life application.

If lifelong learning is absent, how can learners thrive in the workplace? This may partly explain why some graduates struggle to secure employment despite their qualifications. Even among those who find jobs, some encounter difficulties because workplace success depends not only on what was learned in school, but also on the ability to retain, apply, and continuously build upon that knowledge.

A similar concern is reflected in professional training and industry expectations. One expert emphasised:

“We need to have graduates who already have these attributes before they leave school,” he said, stressing the importance of early exposure to modern tools.

He noted that while some institutions have introduced six-month internships, this is still not enough to fully prepare students for industry demands.

He further argued that modern technologies must be embedded into training from the outset so that graduates become immediately employable and adaptable upon completion.

He also admitted that the Ghana News Agency has been slow to adapt to technological changes but stated that the agency now prioritises applicants skilled in modern media tools. (Abigail Arthur, Citinewsroom.com, 2026)

Beyond workplace concerns, financial constraints, long distances to school, and limited learning materials also affect how effectively students learn and retain knowledge.

Teaching methods also play a significant role. In many classrooms, students remain passive recipients of information, copying notes rather than engaging with ideas. Yet learning becomes stronger when students can see, apply, and practise what they are taught. Practical exposure improves retention.

According to Dickson Essan (2025), students who undergo practical training before graduating adjust better to the workplace because they already understand real-life situations.

A student’s confidence also matters. Those who believe they can succeed are more likely to ask questions and participate actively, strengthening long-term memory.

Retention strategies

Educational researcher Youki Terada (2017) highlights several evidence-based strategies that improve knowledge retention:

Peer-to-peer explanation: Explaining concepts to others strengthens understanding and memory (Sekeres et al., 2016).

Spacing effect: Revisiting content over time improves long-term retention (Carpenter et al., 2012; Kang, 2016).

Frequent practice tests: Low-stakes testing strengthens recall and reduces exam stress (Adesope, Trevisan, & Sundararajan, 2017; Butler, 2010; Karpicke, 2016).

Interleaving concepts: Mixing problem types improves critical thinking and flexibility (Rohrer, 2012; Rohrer, Dedrick, & Stershic, 2015).

Combining text with images: Dual presentation of information improves memory and understanding (Carney & Levin, 2002; Bui & McDaniel, 2015).

These strategies share a common principle: knowledge must be revisited, applied, and reinforced to endure.

When students forget what they learn, education loses its deeper purpose. Passing exams alone is not enough.

Ghana’s education system must therefore focus not only on teaching, but also on ensuring that students retain and apply what they learn.

Education should prepare people for life, not just for examinations.

According to UNESCO, lifelong learning is essential for addressing poverty, hunger, climate change, and broader social development challenges. It enables individuals to continuously improve themselves and adapt to a world that is constantly evolving. In an era where people must frequently upskill and reskill, lifelong learning is no longer a luxury; it is a necessity.

If lifelong learning is essential for national development, then strengthening knowledge retention must be a priority.

In the end, education is not measured by what is briefly learned, but by what remains: what is remembered, applied, and built upon throughout life.

WRITTEN BY

Henry Atta Nyame

Institutional Assessment Practitioner

[email protected]