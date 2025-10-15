When Ghost Hunters Become Scientists: West Virginia Conference Explores Truth

Kenny Biddle used to be exactly the kind of person he now investigates. Armed with an EMF meter, cassette recorder, and 35mm camera, he once spent nights chasing shadows through darkened buildings, convinced every bump signaled paranormal activity.

That was before the evidence stopped adding up.

On Saturday, October 18, Biddle brings his transformation story to West Virginia’s inaugural SkeptiCamp, joining a global movement teaching people how to separate genuine mysteries from misunderstood science. The daylong conference at Waldomore Mansion features speakers whose work has quietly influenced how over 200 million people worldwide access information about science, pseudoscience, and critical thinking.

Biddle’s journey mirrors a pattern many investigators experience. “I started out hunting ghosts as a true believer,” he explains. Growing up on “In Search Of” and “Unsolved Mysteries,” he dreamed of investigating strange experiences himself. But Scooby Doo taught him something equally important: ask tough questions and solve mysteries by the show’s end.

As chief investigator for the Committee for Skeptical Inquiry, Biddle now focuses on understanding why ghost hunting equipment fails to deliver what enthusiasts claim. The problem isn’t just technical. It’s conceptual.

“For something claimed to be so extremely rare, ghost hunters were having experiences every time they ventured out,” he notes about his early investigations. That frequency didn’t match the supposed rarity of genuine paranormal events. When he examined what people presented as evidence more closely, it consistently fell apart under scrutiny.

So he learned how the equipment actually operates, what factors cause strange experiences people report, how cameras create “anomalies,” and crucially, how human brains trick us into perceiving things we didn’t actually see or hear. Today, he’s less interested in chasing ghosts and more passionate about helping people understand real causes behind their experiences. “It’s a much more satisfying path because I’m actually getting answers,” he says.

The gadgets themselves pose multiple problems. Most ghost hunters don’t understand how their devices work, can’t guard against known variables, and misinterpret the data coming from equipment. Without established scientific qualities defining what a ghost is or what actions one might perform, investigators interpret almost anything as paranormal signs.

When devices light up or trigger alarms, Biddle observes a troubling pattern. Hunters glance around for obvious causes, find none, then conclude it must be a ghost. “What else could it be?” they ask, without realizing the question demands actual investigation. Depending on the gadget, numerous factors could trigger responses, from two-way radio signals and high humidity to improper use or intentional manipulation.

But Biddle’s approach balances skepticism with something equally important: empathy. “People’s experiences are real to them, even if the explanation isn’t paranormal,” he emphasizes. If someone reports seeing a deceased loved one, he listens to their story, acknowledges their feelings, then carefully explores possible explanations. Skepticism isn’t about mocking; it’s about seeking truth. The goal becomes helping people understand what might have happened without making them feel foolish.

Media literacy plays a crucial role in this educational mission. When Biddle was younger, he fell for purported evidence on television shows because he didn’t understand editing and production techniques. Once he learned about camera artifacts, sound manipulation, and suspense-building tricks editors employ, he started spotting red flags everywhere.

Paranormal content thrives on sensationalism, but asking basic questions changes everything: Who made this? Why did they make it? What else was happening at the time? Understanding how algorithms reward shocking content, how editing creates false narratives, and how cameras produce artifacts helps people separate entertainment from evidence. “The more the public understands how media is created and manipulated, the less likely they are to be fooled by every ghost caught on camera that pops up in their feed,” Biddle notes.

Joining Biddle at SkeptiCamp is Susan Gerbic, whose Guerrilla Skepticism on Wikipedia project has become what she describes as the most important crowdsourced initiative in the skeptical world. Her team of over 100 trained editors across the globe has created 2,262 articles focused on science and pseudoscience, accessed more than 205 million times. Nearly half that work appears in languages beyond English.

The project started unexpectedly in 2010 during a James Randi Educational cruise. A presenter convinced Gerbic that Wikipedia’s influence was too significant for critical thinkers to ignore. Without coding experience or tech industry background, she began learning not just how to edit but understanding Wikipedia’s complex editor culture. She created tutorials she wished she’d had when starting out, posted about her work on Facebook, and people worldwide joined her efforts.

What began as a handful of volunteers watching articles to keep them misinformation-free has become a powerhouse. GSoW’s impact extends beyond page views. Major influencers quote directly from articles the team writes, often displaying Wikipedia pages on screen while presenting to audiences. Every hour, somewhere globally, someone uses information her volunteers crafted. Internet search engines quote directly from Wikipedia, as do artificial intelligence systems, making accuracy critical.

When COVID emerged, GSoW created 123 vaccine-related articles accessed over 12 million times. The team deliberately avoids breaking news, focusing on evergreen content with lasting educational value. They’ve written about documentary films, podcasts like “The Telepathy Tapes,” and regional curiosities including West Virginia’s Vegetable Man cryptid, made possible when Daniel Reed researched archives at Clarksburg Library.

Gerbic’s message for educators challenges conventional wisdom. Stop telling students Wikipedia is inherently bad, she urges. While cautioning against direct quotation, she frames it accurately: a starting point for research, with citations leading to primary sources. Students learning proper Wikipedia editing gain empowerment through contributing to global knowledge.

For journalists, she offers both encouragement and accountability. “Without their good work, we have very little to cite,” she acknowledges. Quality journalism becomes the foundation for accurate Wikipedia articles. But substandard reporting that makes it onto Wikipedia can harm people, she warns.

Her advice for readers navigating today’s information landscape, particularly in Africa where GSoW currently lacks editors, centers on critical consumption. Get news from multiple sources that don’t necessarily agree. Think about what you’re finding. Clickbait headlines want shares without encouraging thought. “Think about how we humans are being used to make money for others,” she cautions.

Currently, no GSoW editors work from Africa, though a retired South African volunteer created 367 articles in Afrikaans over several years. Those articles remain accessible, covering vaccines, scientists, and scientific skepticism topics. Notably, he didn’t simply translate English content but highlighted South African scientists, then translated those profiles into English for broader audiences.

The training process takes up to four months at a self-directed pace, coordinated through Google documents and a private Facebook group the team calls “The Secret Cabal.” Once trained, editors contribute at their own speed on topics matching their interests and expertise.

Daniel Reed, founder of the West Virginia Skeptics’ Society and Skeptical Inquirer contributor, rounds out the speaker lineup for the conference running from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Center for Inquiry sponsors the event, open to anyone interested in science communication and critical thinking.

What’s happening in Clarksburg this Saturday represents something larger than a regional conference. It’s about recognizing that scientific literacy depends on accessible, accurate information, and that building such resources requires sustained, collaborative effort. In an era where misinformation spreads rapidly through social media algorithms designed to reward sensational content, the unglamorous work of fact-checking, proper investigation, and clear explanation matters more than ever.

Both Biddle and Gerbic demonstrate that changing minds doesn’t require dramatic confrontations. It requires patience, empathy, careful research, and willingness to admit when you’re wrong. Biddle transformed from true believer to scientific investigator. Gerbic built a global network from a simple idea on a cruise ship. Their stories suggest that skepticism isn’t about cynicism but about caring enough to seek truth, even when it’s less exciting than the mysteries we’d prefer to believe.

The most impactful educational movements don’t always make headlines, but they shape how knowledge travels across borders, languages, and generations. Sometimes the real mystery isn’t what’s hiding in the darkness. It’s understanding why we’re so eager to see ghosts there in the first place.