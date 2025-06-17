WhatsApp to Introduce Ads in Status Tab as Meta Expands Monetization

Meta will begin displaying advertisements in WhatsApp’s Status tab, the company confirmed Monday, marking the messaging platform’s first major foray into ads since its 2009 launch.

The ads will appear alongside Status updates and Channels but will not interrupt private chats or groups, preserving WhatsApp’s end-to-end encrypted core experience.

With over 3 billion monthly active users, WhatsApp represents one of Meta’s last major platforms to adopt advertising. The company emphasized that targeting will rely only on broad user data—such as general location, language preferences, and channel interactions—rather than personal message content. Users connected to Meta’s Accounts Center may see ads informed by their Facebook and Instagram activity.

The move coincides with two new monetization features: paid channel subscriptions for exclusive content and promoted channels to increase discoverability. WhatsApp stressed that phone numbers will remain private, stating, “We will never sell or share your phone number with advertisers.”

Analysts suggest the gradual rollout reflects Meta’s caution in balancing revenue goals with WhatsApp’s reputation for privacy. As the ads debut in the Updates tab—already used by 1.5 billion daily users—the company aims to replicate the non-intrusive ad models of competitors like Telegram.

This strategic shift positions WhatsApp to contribute more substantially to Meta’s $140 billion annual ad business while testing user tolerance for commercial content on the historically ad-free platform.