WhatsApp platform linking government accountability institutions with journalists sparks debate on Newsfile

A discussion on Joy FM’s Newsfile has sparked fresh debate about the existence and purpose of a WhatsApp platform reportedly hosting officials from key state accountability institutions, Supreme Court representatives, civil society actors and prominent journalists. The matter became a point of contention on Saturday, December 6, during deliberations on the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

The issue surfaced after private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu questioned the independence of the OSP, suggesting the office was susceptible to external interpretations of its actions. Newsfile host and private legal practitioner Samson Lardy Anyenini challenged what he described as selective trust in information about the OSP, asking why Kpebu appeared willing to believe anything said about the office while remaining unwilling to accept what the office itself stated.

Sammy Darko, Director of Research, Communications and Strategy at the OSP, offered clarification, revealing that investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni had previously raised concerns about the platform. According to Darko, there exists a government WhatsApp group where both he and Azure participate, and the matter was discussed and addressed on that platform earlier.

Confronted about his participation in a government created platform alongside accountability institutions, Anyenini strongly rejected the characterization. He insisted the group was not a government tool for state influence but rather a platform of independent minds including civil society organization leaders and representatives from key accountability institutions such as the OSP, Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice, and the Auditor General. Even the Supreme Court has representation on the platform, Anyenini stated.

According to him, the platform’s purpose is to coordinate contributions to national accountability initiatives, not to control or influence independent actors. He emphasized that members were given a job to do which is not influenced by the state. However, Anyenini did not clarify who assigned this watchdog role or where the platform’s members derive their mandate from.

Darko later offered a different clarification, noting that the group was indeed established as part of a government led anti corruption reform initiative. He explained that the government created the platform because Ghana is charting a new path on corruption policy and ethics. This contradicted Anyenini’s earlier assertion that the group operates independently of government influence.

The revelation has raised questions about transparency and potential conflicts of interest when journalists and civil society actors participate in government coordinated platforms alongside the institutions they are expected to monitor independently. Critics may argue that such arrangements could compromise the independence of media practitioners and civil society organizations whose role includes holding government accountable.

The discussion occurred amid broader tensions surrounding the OSP, including Martin Kpebu’s arrest on December 3 and ongoing debates about the office’s handling of corruption cases. Kpebu has been a vocal critic of Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng and has filed allegations against the office, leading to his invitation and subsequent arrest at OSP headquarters.

Darko also disclosed during the Newsfile program that Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng has survived two assassination attempts, while he himself was dragged out of his official vehicle and beaten by 17 policemen. These revelations were made amid growing public pressure on the OSP regarding its performance and handling of high profile corruption cases.

Manasseh Azure Awuni, whose name was mentioned in connection with the WhatsApp platform, is one of Ghana’s most prominent investigative journalists. His work has included exposing corruption in major government contracts, including the Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited case that the OSP has been investigating. The journalist has been critical of the pace and transparency of some OSP investigations.

The existence of such a platform raises broader questions about the relationship between state institutions, media practitioners and civil society organizations in Ghana’s anti corruption architecture. While collaboration between these entities can potentially strengthen accountability mechanisms, concerns remain about maintaining clear boundaries and independence.

Ghana’s democracy relies heavily on independent media and civil society to provide checks and balances on government institutions. When these actors participate in government coordinated platforms alongside the very institutions they monitor, questions arise about whether such arrangements could create implicit pressure to moderate criticism or compromise investigative independence.

The platform’s membership reportedly includes not just journalists and OSP officials but also representatives from other constitutional bodies including CHRAJ and the Auditor General’s office. The Supreme Court’s representation on the platform is particularly noteworthy given the judiciary’s role as an independent arbiter in disputes involving executive actions and accountability institutions.

Neither Anyenini nor Darko provided details about when the platform was created, who specifically invited members to join, what specific mandate governs its operations, or what mechanisms exist to ensure it does not become a tool for coordinating responses to criticism rather than genuinely advancing accountability.

The debate highlights ongoing tensions in Ghana’s anti corruption efforts, where questions persist about institutional independence, transparency and the proper boundaries between government coordination of anti corruption initiatives and the independence of watchdog institutions and media practitioners.