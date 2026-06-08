WhatsApp Moves to Jail NSO After Fresh Pegasus Attacks

WhatsApp has asked a US federal court to hold Israeli spyware firm NSO Group in contempt after detecting fresh phishing attacks on its users, less than a year after a permanent injunction explicitly barred the company from ever targeting the platform again.

The Meta-owned messaging service said it disrupted new spear phishing attempts linked to NSO following an investigation prompted by user reports, accusing the firm of violating the October 2025 court order.

Attackers attempted to trick users into clicking malicious links that redirected them to websites outside WhatsApp, a tactic consistent with previously documented one-click Pegasus infection methods. WhatsApp said it also caught NSO creating test accounts and groups on the platform, all of which were taken down.

The contempt filing escalates a legal battle that stretches back seven years. WhatsApp first sued NSO after Pegasus was used to infect approximately 1,400 phones through a platform vulnerability. A US jury awarded Meta close to $168 million in damages in May 2025, before a court revised the figure to $4 million in October 2025 while issuing the permanent injunction.

NSO Group sits on the US Entity List, effectively blacklisted for activities deemed a threat to national security. The contempt motion raises the question of whether a company under those restrictions can violate a federal court order without serious consequence, and what that means for the broader regulatory framework around commercial spyware.

WhatsApp said it is publishing threat indicators from the disrupted campaign so users can independently check whether they were targeted across other platforms, including email and SMS. The company urged all users to keep apps and devices updated and recommended that those who believe they may be high-risk targets enable strict account protection settings within the app.

NSO has consistently maintained that it sells Pegasus only to vetted government clients for law enforcement and national security purposes, and does not bear responsibility for how those clients deploy the technology. The firm has not yet responded publicly to the contempt filing.