WhatsApp Has Become Ghana’s Default Storefront

For millions of small businesses in Ghana, WhatsApp has become the storefront that websites and formal online shops never managed to be: cheap, trusted, and already on every customer’s phone.

The pattern is everywhere. A food vendor takes orders by voice note. A mechanic collects a deposit over mobile money. A fashion trader clears stock through a broadcast list. All of it runs on the app people already use to message family.

The ground for this is wide. By late 2025 Ghana had 41.8 million mobile connections, more than its population, and 26.3 million internet users, about three quarters of the country, according to DataReportal. Most of those users come online through a phone, which doubles as workplace and marketplace at once.

WhatsApp suits how trade already worked here. Buyers ask questions before they pay, haggle in conversation, and return to sellers they know. In a country where many people send voice notes rather than type, the app carries that back and forth without pushing anyone onto a website. Traders in markets like Makola, along with fashion and textile sellers, have been among the quickest to adapt.

The barrier to entry is close to nothing. A seller needs a phone, some data, and a customer’s trust, not hosting fees, site maintenance, or an advertising budget. That lets a trader reach past the few streets around a stall. The messages also get read: marketers report WhatsApp open rates well above 90 percent, far higher than email, though those figures are industry estimates rather than audited numbers.

The shift is global. Juniper Research projected that spending through conversational channels, messaging, chatbots, and voice, would reach about $290 billion worldwide by 2025, up from $41 billion in 2021. African markets are among the faster growing, and Ghana’s fashion, beauty, and textile trade shows what that looks like at street level.

The catch is that almost none of it is visible to the state. Many of these sellers build real customer bases and steady takings on WhatsApp while staying outside formal finance, credit, and the tax net. The country’s revenue system cannot yet see, measure, or lend against activity that lives inside private chats.

Closing that gap is the open question. Simple digital business registration, tax tools tied to mobile money, and credit scored on a seller’s transaction history could turn this parallel trade into something documented and bankable. Without them, WhatsApp commerce stays large, useful, and almost entirely off the books.