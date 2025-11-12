Westline Entertainment launches 9th edition of Western Music Awards in Tarkwa

The 9th edition of the prestigious Western Music Awards has been officially launched at the Goldfields Club House in Tarkwa on Friday, November 8, 2025.

Organized by Westline Entertainment, the event brought together stakeholders, traditional leaders, musicians, media partners and fans of Western music to usher in what promises to be a grand celebration of talent and culture.

Chief Executive Officer of Westline Entertainment, Mr. Emmanuel Ampaabeng, announced that the main event will take place in Tarkwa on December 13, 2025, marking the first time the ceremony will be hosted in the city renowned for its gold and vibrant culture.

In his address, Mr. Ampaabeng described the Western Music Awards as more than just an annual celebration of music. “This year’s theme, ‘Rhythm of Success’, marks a new chapter. We’re moving beyond awards – focusing on empowerment, collaboration, and sustainability in the creative industry,” he said. “Tarkwa is symbolic; known for gold, but it also shines with creative wealth. To every young person here, your talent is your gold mine.”

He expressed appreciation to the sponsors whose support continues to sustain the vision, including the GNPC Foundation, Jonamass Travel and Tour, Spy Entertainment, Evanex Pharmacy, and Medimafo Herbal Center. He further thanked media partners and stakeholders for their commitment to promoting the creative arts in the Western Region.

Representing the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal Assembly, Hon. Ebenezer Cobbinah, the Municipal Chief Executive, welcomed guests and commended Westline Entertainment for bringing the launch to Tarkwa. “We are truly proud to host this great event here in Tarkwa, a city known not only for its gold but also for its golden talent,” he stated. “The Western Music Awards has projected the Western Region as a hub of rich culture and musical excellence.”

He added that the Assembly would continue to support initiatives that promote arts, tourism, and youth development in the municipality. Member of Parliament for Tarkwa-Nsuaem, Hon. Issah Taylor, also delivered a stirring address, emphasizing the economic and social power of the creative arts.

“Hosting this event in Tarkwa is symbolic. Our city stands for hard work, wealth, and resilience the same qualities that define our creative people,” he noted. “Just as we mine gold from our soil, we must also refine the golden talents of our youth.”

He praised the organizers for their consistency and pledged his support for policies that strengthen the creative economy and provide opportunities for young people in the region.

The people of Tarkwa, visibly elated, expressed their excitement about hosting the region’s biggest entertainment event. Many described it as a “homecoming” moment that will boost local pride, tourism, and unity. As part of the launch, nominees for this year’s awards were unveiled, setting the tone for weeks of anticipation and celebration leading to the grand event in December.

The Western Music Awards, instituted by Westline Entertainment in 2017, continues to recognize and reward outstanding musical talent across the Western Region. With the 2025 edition themed “Rhythm of Success,” the event seeks to highlight harmony, collaboration, and progress in the region’s creative space.

The Western Region’s rhythm beats stronger than ever, and this December, all roads lead to Tarkwa.