Western Serene Atlantic Hotel Appoints Mercy Abena Twumwaa Asubonteng as General Manager

Western Serene Atlantic Hotel, a proud member of the First Sky Group, is delighted to announce the appointment of Mercy Abena Twumwaa Asubonteng as its new General Manager, effective 1st September 2025.

Originally built in 1962 by Ghana’s first president, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, the hotel has long been a symbol of luxury and heritage. Over the years, the hotel has been managed by various entities and has undergone extensive facelift to maintain its luxurious standards. In June 2024, First Sky Group, acquired a hundred per cent (100%) stake in the hotel, formerly known as Best Western Plus Atlantic Hotel.

Nestled along the serene coastline of Takoradi, Western Serene Atlantic Hotel offers a perfect blend of modern luxury and Ghanaian tradition. With 200 elegantly designed rooms, suites and chalets, the hotel is dedicated to delivering exceptional guest experiences.

With over 20 years of experience in hospitality and tourism, Ms. Asubonteng has held several senior roles including, Food & Beverage Manager, Conference & Banqueting Executive and Marketing Manager in top tier hospitality facilities prior to joining Western Serene Atlantic Hotel.

Ms. Asubonteng earlier served as Acting General Manager of Western Serene Atlantic Hotel, where she provided strategic direction and strengthened key business relationships to drive growth and innovation.

Speaking on the appointment, Mrs. Rhoda Ashiabi, Chief Executive Officer of Serene Hotels & Resorts (comprising Volta Serene Hotel, Oti Serene Resorts, and Western Serene Atlantic Hotel within the First Sky Group), remarked:

“Abena’s passion for excellence, visionary aptitude, and robust leadership are exactly what we need to achieve our tactical goal of positioning the hotel among the top-tier 5-star establishments in Ghana and West Africa within the next three years.”

Endorsing the appointment, Mr. Eric Seddy Kutortse, Executive Chairman of First Sky Group, expressed:

“We are proud to see Abena assume this leadership role. Her appointment reflects the Group’s firm belief in women’s exceptional leadership skills, expertise, and their pivotal role in driving success within a globally competitive hospitality market.”

Sharing her delight about the appointment, the new General Manager, Ms. Asubonteng indicated her eagerness to repay the confidence reposed in her saying “I look forward to leading my team and driving innovation, growth, and excellence at Western Serene Atlantic Hotel as the preferred brand of choice in the hospitality industry in Ghana. It is an honour to lead Western Serene Atlantic Hotel, and I will work hard to further strengthen its footprints in the hospitality ecosystem “.

Ms. Asubonteng holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Hospitality Management and Hospitality Law from Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA). She has also undertaken several certification competences programmes in Hospitality Management such as HACCP Food Safety Management by QMACS, ISO 19011: 2011 Internal Auditing of Codex HACCP Food Safety Management System Implementation by QSHE and Customer Service Excellence by AMSCO among others.