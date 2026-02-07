Western REGSEC Task Force Arrests Three in Dual Anti Illegal Mining Operations

The Western Regional Security Council (REGSEC) Task Force conducted coordinated anti illegal mining operations on Thursday, February 5, 2026, at two sites in the Mpohor District and Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality, resulting in three arrests and the seizure of multiple excavators and water pumping machines.

The operation began at approximately 8:00 am with an intelligence led raid on an illegal mining site at Adum Banso within the K9 concession area. The joint task force comprised personnel from the 2nd Infantry Battalion, the Western North Command, National Security, and the Minerals Commission. The operation was led by the Deputy Western Regional National Security Liaison Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police Charles Azalekor.

Site inspection confirmed that illegal miners had encroached on the I Am Gold concession, creating critical health and safety hazards including several deep excavated pits filled with stagnant water. Three suspects, identified as Danso Abora Gideon, Ibrahim Gideon, and Ganiru Kassim Ibrahim, were apprehended during the raid and subsequently handed over to the Mpohor Police Station for processing.

The task force confiscated one excavator and two water pumping machines at the Adum Banso site. A large makeshift structure used in the illegal mining operations was also destroyed on site to prevent further illegal activity. The Adum Banso operation concluded at approximately 12:00 pm.

Following the initial raid, the task force proceeded to a second identified illegal mining site located at Dompim in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality. After several hours of searching the location, the team seized one excavator and two water pumping machines, which were immobilized at the site to prevent their use in further illegal mining operations.

ASP Azalekor affirmed that the operations demonstrate the continued resolve of REGSEC to combat illegal mining activities, protect lawful mining concessions, and mitigate the associated environmental and public safety risks. The coordinated raids targeted sites where unauthorized mining has caused significant environmental degradation and posed threats to legitimate mining operations.

The Western Region remains a focal point for anti galamsey enforcement operations due to the concentration of illegal mining activities across multiple districts. The region’s rich mineral deposits have attracted both licensed operators and illegal miners, creating ongoing challenges for environmental protection and regulatory compliance.

Illegal mining operations in the Western Region have caused extensive damage to water bodies, farmlands, and forest reserves. The practice, locally known as galamsey, has polluted major rivers including the Bonsa River and degraded vast tracts of agricultural land across communities in Mpohor, Tarkwa Nsuaem, Wassa Amenfi West, and Ahanta West districts.

The Western REGSEC has intensified enforcement operations in recent months as part of a broader national strategy to eliminate illegal mining activities that threaten environmental sustainability and community safety. Previous operations have resulted in significant arrests and the seizure of heavy machinery, including excavators, changfang equipment, and water pumping systems used for gold extraction.

The three suspects arrested at Adum Banso face charges related to illegal mining and encroachment on licensed concessions. They are expected to be screened by police investigators before being put before the court. Authorities have indicated that prosecutions will be pursued vigorously as part of efforts to ensure accountability and deter future illegal mining activities.

The operations on February 5 underscore the challenges facing security agencies in protecting Ghana’s mineral resources while ensuring that mining activities comply with environmental and safety regulations. The REGSEC task force combines military, police, national security, and regulatory personnel to conduct intelligence led operations targeting illegal mining syndicates operating across the region.