Western Regional NDC strengthens bonds with journalists

The Western Regional Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Richard Ernest Kirk-Mensah, has engaged members of the media fraternity in the Western Region in a meeting aimed at strengthening collaboration and dialogue.

The gathering brought together seasoned journalists and media practitioners from across the region in a spirit of collaboration, dialogue, and mutual respect.

A Platform for dialogue and partnership

The meeting served as more than just a formal interaction—it was an opportunity to deepen the relationship between the media and the governing party. In an atmosphere of openness, both sides engaged constructively, fostering a renewed sense of partnership aimed at promoting transparency, accountability, and development.

Assessing government performance

A key highlight of the engagement was the opportunity it provided for media practitioners to critically assess the government’s performance in the region. Concerns reflecting the realities of ordinary Ghanaians were raised and discussed extensively. This exchange ensured that the voices of the people, as captured by the media, were brought to the forefront of governance conversations.

Development updates and Regional direction

The Western Regional Minister, Hon. Joseph Nelson, alongside the Municipal Chief Executive of the Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipal Assembly (EKMA), outlined several ongoing projects within the region. They also shared insights into the broader developmental vision and direction set by H.E. John Dramani Mahama, emphasizing commitment to growth, infrastructure, and improved livelihoods for residents.

A step toward greater engagement

The meeting underscored the critical role of the media as both a partner and a watchdog in national development. It reinforced the importance of continuous engagement, ensuring that governance remains responsive to the needs and aspirations of the people.

Richard Ernest Kirk-Mensah/Western Regional Communications Officer