Western Regional House of Chiefs Honours Hon.Armah-Kofi Buah for Resolving Five-Year Leadership Impasse

The Western Regional House of Chiefs has conferred honours on the Member of Parliament for Ellembelle and Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, in recognition of his instrumental role in restoring peace and unity to the institution following a protracted five-year leadership dispute.

The ceremony took place at the Regional House of Chiefs on Tuesday, April 14, 2026.

The impasse, which had persisted for half a decade, had effectively paralysed the operations of the House and deprived the Western Region of a cohesive traditional authority.

Presenting the honour, the President of the House, Nana Kobina Nketsia V, stated that Mr. Buah’s intervention reflected the core values of humility, integrity, and dedication to service. He noted that the Minister’s approach to conflict resolution was rooted in principles that affirm the African personality as essential for unity and self-reliance.

“Real honour lies in humility, wisdom, peace, and love in unity. You have demonstrated that humility is the foundation of leadership,” Nana Nketsia said. “Your kind-heartedness, empathy, sincerity, and integrity have been the hallmarks of your leadership.”

The eminent traditional leader further observed that Mr. Buah’s efforts aligned with the Pan-African ideals espoused by Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, particularly the pursuit of a united and self-reliant homeland.

In his response, Mr. Armah-Kofi Buah expressed gratitude for the recognition while emphasising that the region could no longer afford division.

He noted that the five-year stalemate had hindered development and called on the traditional authorities to prioritise cohesion.

“This region needs to be united. Every time there is division, we lose opportunities to drive development,” he stated. “If our chiefs are united and not spending resources on prolonged disputes in the courts, we will be far better off.”

The Western Regional Minister, Joseph Nelson, who was present at the event, commended Mr. Buah for fostering an environment conducive to peace. He remarked that the Minister’s actions had set a benchmark for public service in the region.

“About a year ago, the situation at the Regional House of Chiefs was a source of serious concern,” Mr. Nelson said. “His efforts deserve commendation, and his example should serve as an inspiration to others entering public life.”

The resolution of the dispute is expected to restore the House’s capacity to function as a unified body and to advance the developmental interests of the Western Region.