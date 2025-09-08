Western Region Seeks ICU to Address Critical Gap

Western Regional Minister Joseph Nelson has launched a fundraising campaign targeting GHc3 million to establish the region’s first Intensive Care Unit at Takoradi Hospital, highlighting Ghana’s severe shortage of critical care facilities nationwide.

The Western Region currently operates without any ICU facilities, forcing critically ill patients to travel to the Central Region for specialized care. This geographic gap reflects broader challenges across Ghana, where research shows the country maintains only 0.5 ICU beds per 100,000 people.

Nelson emphasized the life-threatening implications of the current situation, stating that transferring critical patients across regions wastes precious time when every minute could determine survival outcomes. The minister pledged GHc100,000 as seed funding while calling on corporate institutions, media, and residents to support the initiative.

Ghana’s critical care infrastructure remains severely underdeveloped compared to international standards. The country operates just 16 functional ICUs across nine institutions nationwide, with 113 adult and 36 pediatric beds serving a population exceeding 30 million people according to recent healthcare capacity studies.

Dr. George Peprah, Medical Superintendent at Takoradi Hospital, explained that ICUs provide specialized monitoring and advanced treatment for critically ill patients with organ failure, stroke, or severe respiratory difficulties. Unlike general wards, ICUs enable one-to-one care with advanced equipment including ventilators and continuous monitoring devices.

The absence of regional ICU capacity forces preventable deaths according to healthcare officials. Dr. Marion Okoh-Owusu, Western Regional Director of Ghana Health Services, noted that ICU management significantly reduces complication risks and improves survival chances for critical patients.

Takoradi Hospital has already allocated space for the proposed ICU facility, with construction ready to commence once adequate funding becomes available. The GHc3 million target covers specialized equipment, infrastructure modifications, and initial operational requirements.

Ghana’s ICU shortage became particularly evident during the COVID-19 pandemic when critical care demand exceeded available capacity. The country relies on only eight intensivists nationwide, including five on loan from the Cuban government, highlighting human resource constraints alongside infrastructure gaps.

The fundraising approach represents a public-private partnership model increasingly adopted across Ghana’s healthcare system. While government bears primary responsibility for healthcare infrastructure, community mobilization efforts address urgent gaps where state resources remain insufficient.

Regional healthcare disparities persist across Ghana’s ten administrative regions, with rural and less developed areas experiencing limited access to specialized medical services. The Western Region’s industrial economy and substantial population justify dedicated critical care facilities independent of neighboring regions.

International guidelines recommend 2.5-5 ICU beds per 100,000 people for adequate healthcare system resilience. Ghana’s current ratio falls far below these benchmarks, indicating substantial investment requirements to achieve acceptable critical care coverage nationwide.

The Takoradi Hospital ICU project timeline depends on successful fundraising efforts from corporate sponsors, individual donations, and equipment contributions from healthcare institutions across the region.