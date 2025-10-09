Western Region Road Crashes Drop 61% Despite National Surge

The Western Region’s recorded a dramatic decline in road traffic crashes during the first half of 2025, bucking a troubling national trend that’s seen road deaths surge across Ghana.

Provisional statistics from the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) show that between January and June, the region reported 371 crash cases compared to 598 during the same period in 2024, a 61 percent decrease. Even more striking, persons injured plunged by 92 percent, from 460 to just 240.

Victor Kojo Bilson, Western Regional Head of NRSA, shared the figures in an interview with B&FT but cautioned against complacency. “Despite the progress, these figures remain unacceptable as preventable crashes continue to claim lives and destroy property,” he said.

The improvements stand in sharp contrast to Ghana’s overall road safety picture. Nationally, road crash deaths surged by more than 21 percent in the first half of 2025, with over 1,500 lives lost. The Ashanti Region remains the country’s deadliest, accounting for nearly 26 percent of all road fatalities as of July.

In the Western Region, deaths from road crashes fell from 153 to 95, a 61 percent reduction. Pedestrian knockdowns also decreased by 21 percent, dropping from 80 to 66 incidents. Vehicles involved in crashes declined more modestly, from 604 to 530, representing a 14 percent decrease.

Of the 371 crashes recorded, minor incidents made up the largest share at 43 percent, followed by serious crashes at 36 percent. Fatal crashes accounted for 22 percent of total cases, with 80 incidents claiming lives during the six month period.

Commercial vehicles were most frequently involved in crashes, accounting for 207 of the 530 vehicles, or 39 percent. Private vehicles followed closely with 197 cases, while motorcycles and tricycles were involved in 126 incidents. All three categories showed decreases compared to 2024, though commercial vehicles remained the highest risk group.

Bilson identified speeding, distracted driving, alcohol and substance abuse, and driver fatigue as persistent causes of crashes in the region. He emphasized that most of these factors are human related and entirely preventable through better behavior and enforcement.

The regional NRSA head expressed particular concern over motorcyclists and tricycle operators who continue to flout traffic laws, especially at junctions and intersections. Their disregard for basic safety rules, he noted, causes avoidable deaths and injuries that devastate families and communities.

To address these challenges, NRSA has partnered with the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service and the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) to conduct Coordinated Compliance Operations along critical road sections. These operations aim to educate road users while ensuring they meet approved minimum safety standards under the Regulations, Inspection and Compliance Directorate.

Beyond enforcement, Bilson said the authority is working with Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies through District Road Safety Committees to decongest city centers and clear pedestrian walkways, particularly in major business districts. The moves are part of a broader strategy to create safer urban environments for both pedestrians and motorists.

NRSA has also ramped up public education campaigns through media engagements and community outreach programs. These initiatives stress the importance of seatbelt use, motorcycle helmets, and pre departure vehicle checks at transport terminals, basics that can prevent many of the region’s crashes.

Bilson called the issue of road infrastructure maintenance critical to safety improvements. He’s urging greater collaboration with relevant agencies to ensure roads are properly maintained, noting that engineering solutions must complement behavioral changes if Ghana’s to make lasting progress on road safety.

He closed with an appeal to both the public and media to sustain awareness campaigns, emphasizing that road safety is a shared responsibility. Enhanced reporting of road safety issues, he argued, will help reduce what remains an unacceptable level of preventable accidents across the country.

The Western Region’s success offers a potential model for other regions struggling with rising crash rates. Whether the improvements can be sustained and replicated elsewhere will depend on continued enforcement, infrastructure investment, and a fundamental shift in how Ghanaians approach road safety.