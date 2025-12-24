Western Region Minister Calls for National Policy on Road Safety

The Western Region has seen a surge in road accidents that prompted Regional Minister Joseph Nelson to call for a comprehensive national policy framework to address the crisis. The minister revealed that 465 people died in 2,800 accidents recorded between January and November this year.

Mr Nelson made these remarks while speaking with reporters on the sidelines of a stakeholders meeting focused on safe and responsible driving. He emphasized that a coordinated national approach would help reduce motor accidents across the region and the country at large.

The statistics paint a grim picture of road safety in the Western Region. With 2,800 accidents claiming 465 lives over eleven months, the region averaged more than 250 accidents monthly, resulting in approximately 42 deaths each month. Drunk driving has been identified as a major contributor to these deadly incidents.

The stakeholders meeting brought together transport operators, law enforcement officials, and road safety advocates to discuss strategies for promoting responsible driving behavior. Participants examined enforcement mechanisms for existing traffic laws and explored educational campaigns targeting drivers about the dangers of operating vehicles while intoxicated.

Mr Nelson stressed that while regional efforts continue, a coordinated national approach would provide the legal and institutional backing necessary to implement effective prevention measures. He noted that consistent policy application across all regions would strengthen enforcement capabilities and create uniform safety standards nationwide.

The Western Region’s figures reflect broader road safety concerns across Ghana. According to the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), road crash deaths surged nationally by more than 21 percent in the first half of 2025, with over 1,500 lives lost between January and June alone. The authority recorded 9,626 road traffic crashes from January to August 2025, resulting in 12,894 casualties including 1,937 fatalities.

However, the Western Region has shown some positive trends in certain periods. Earlier statistics indicated the region recorded a dramatic 61 percent decline in road traffic crashes during the first half of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, with crash cases dropping from 598 to 371. Despite this improvement, authorities maintain that preventable crashes continue to claim lives at an unacceptable rate.

Victor Kojo Bilson, Western Regional Head of NRSA, has attributed accidents in the region to poor road conditions and disregard for road safety rules by drivers and riders. Pedestrian knockdowns remain problematic due to encroachment of walkways in and around central business districts.

The National Road Safety Authority has partnered with the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service and the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) to conduct coordinated compliance operations along critical road sections. These operations aim to educate road users while ensuring they meet approved minimum safety standards.

Experts have identified multiple factors contributing to road accidents in Ghana, including over speeding, reckless overtaking, drunk driving, fatigue driving, poor road conditions, inadequate road signage, lack of proper lighting, and faulty vehicles. The challenge requires a multi faceted approach involving government, law enforcement, vehicle owners, and all road users working collaboratively.