Western Region Inaugurates Nine Member Committee to Combat Rising HIV Infections

Western Regional Minister Joseph Nelson has inaugurated a nine member committee to tackle the growing Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) crisis in the region, following alarming data showing 1,120 new infections in 2024 with a steady rate of three daily cases.

The establishment of the Regional Committee of the Ghana AIDS Commission (ReCCOM) on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, marks a critical step in decentralising Ghana’s national HIV and Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS) response, as mandated by the Ghana AIDS Commission Act, 2016 (Act 938) and Legislative Instrument (L.I.) 2403 of 2020.

At the inauguration ceremony in Sekondi, Nelson expressed grave concern over the persistent infection rates. “The western region and the nation as a whole continue to face challenges in reducing HIV/AIDS infections, eliminating stigma and discrimination, and ensuring equitable treatment and care for all. New HIV infections remain unacceptably high,” he stated.

The Regional Minister emphasised the urgency of the matter, noting that the region’s most significant asset, its human resources essential for driving industries and supporting communities, faces a profound threat. “If we do not take decisive action now, this crisis will only deepen, particularly in light of the diminishing donor support that we currently experience,” he warned.

Nelson directed the regional technical coordinator to present detailed regional figures for collective appreciation. He called on government agencies, civil society organisations, traditional authorities, the media, and the private sector to work collaboratively. “We must unite to halt new infections, eliminate the stigma associated with HIV, and strengthen our systems for prevention, treatment, and care. Together, we can make a substantial impact in the fight against HIV/AIDS within our region,” he said.

The committee’s initial focus will be on reviewing comprehensive regional data to fully understand the scope of the ongoing fight against HIV. Nelson stressed that the mandate is unequivocal: intensify efforts, mobilise resources, and reinvigorate focus on prevention strategies.

Dr Felicia Amihere, the Western Regional HIV Coordinator at the Ghana Health Service, revealed that 449 new HIV cases have been recorded in the first nine months of 2025, indicating a rising prevalence. This comes after the western region was ranked fourth in Ghana in the 2024 estimates, with 24,885 people living with HIV.

Dr Amihere called for a united effort to halt new infections, eliminate stigma, and boost vital services. She expressed concern over the region’s HIV prevalence, which increased from 1.55 percent in 2023 to 1.65 percent in 2024.

Addressing misconceptions among young people, the Regional HIV Coordinator issued a stern warning. “HIV prevalence in the region has increased from 1.55 in 2023 to 1.65 in 2024. And this is because the youth think that HIV is no longer there. I want to tell the youth that HIV is real and is still there. Because there is medication, that is why those with the virus do not have AIDS syndrome. So we plead with the public that they adhere to the preventive measures,” she stated.

According to data from the Ghana AIDS Commission Technical Coordinator earlier reported in July 2025, despite the 1,120 new infections in 2024 being a slight drop from the 1,235 new infections recorded in 2023, the figure still far exceeds the Commission’s annual target of fewer than 500 new cases per year. The region has recorded over 1,000 new infections every year for the past five years, reflecting a concerning trend.

The Western Region ranks sixth among Ghana’s regions with the highest HIV prevalence, behind Bono, Eastern, Ahafo, Greater Accra, and Bono East regions. The national HIV prevalence rate currently stands at 1.49 percent as of 2024, down from 1.53 percent in 2023.

Vulnerability in the Western Region has been attributed to several factors, including mining activities, migration, commercial sex work, peer pressure, and poverty, which have created high risk environments. Gender disparities remain a significant concern, with females accounting for about 65 percent of the HIV population and new infections in the region. This trend is linked largely to biological susceptibility rather than behavioural factors.

Many individuals living with HIV still fear disclosing their status due to social stigma, which hampers treatment adherence and community support. The Ghana AIDS Commission distributed approximately 138,500 male condoms in the Western Region in 2024 as part of coordinated activities to stem the spread of HIV, with about 80 percent of HIV cases recorded through unprotected sex.

The committee’s mandate includes ensuring inclusive access to prevention, treatment, and care, thereby guaranteeing that no one is left behind in the regional response to the epidemic. The establishment of ReCCOM fulfils Ghana’s commitment to decentralising HIV/AIDS coordination across all regions.

Health experts emphasise that addressing the HIV crisis requires sustained effort beyond short term interventions. The combination of declining donor support and rising infection rates poses significant challenges to the region’s healthcare system and economic development prospects.