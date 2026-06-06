Western Region gets 11 buses to revive routes

The Western Region branch of Metro Mass Transit (MMT) has received 11 new buses in Takoradi, more than doubling its fleet and reviving routes it suspended for lack of vehicles.

Western Regional Minister Joseph Nelson handed over the buses, which each seat 29 passengers, drawing them from a batch of 100 the government commissioned in Accra last month. He called the delivery a defining moment for transport in the region and credited the President for the initiative.

For the regional operation, the boost is substantial. The branch had been running on just eight buses, a shortage that pushed it to abandon several routes. “Previously, our buses were only eight, so we stopped operations on certain routes,” said Western Regional Manager Albert Asarhin, who expects the new fleet to win back stranded passengers.

Asarhin said the buses will return to long distance routes linking Takoradi to Accra, Tarkwa, Elubo, Kumasi, Obuasi, Dunkwa and Sandema, with some assigned to communities inside the region to ease local travel and support trade.

Nelson urged MMT management to set up firm maintenance systems so the vehicles last, and he pressed drivers and conductors to obey road safety rules and protect passengers. He framed the investment as part of the government’s drive to reset Ghana’s transport system and widen access to affordable public transport.

The Western Region forms one slice of a national rollout. Transport Minister Joseph Bukari Nikpe commissioned the 100 buses in Accra on 22 May and challenged Metro Mass Transit to become financially self sustaining, urging the company to fund future purchases from its own earnings rather than leaning on the state.