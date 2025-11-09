Western Region Culture Centre Awaits Auditorium Completion

The Centre for National Culture (CNC) in Ghana’s Western Region is preparing for significant improvements as part of a broader government initiative to strengthen cultural infrastructure nationwide. The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts is reportedly providing funding for the completion of the facility’s auditorium.

Regional Minister Joseph Nelson has acknowledged the project as part of ongoing efforts to enhance cultural spaces across Ghana. The initiative aligns with the government’s stated commitment to refurbish existing Centres for National Culture and establish new ones in the six regions created in 2019.

Ghana expanded from 10 to 16 regions following a December 2018 referendum. The six new regions are Ahafo, Bono East, Western North, Savannah, Oti and North East. This administrative restructuring brought governance closer to communities and created opportunities for targeted regional development.

The Western Region CNC is located in Sekondi, the administrative capital. Like similar centres across Ghana, it serves as a hub for promoting Ghanaian culture through exhibitions, workshops and performances. Facilities at these centres typically showcase locally made artifacts, host cultural activities and provide spaces for community events.

The broader plan to develop cultural hubs in newly created regions reflects government policy to spread tourism infrastructure beyond traditional centres. During the 2025 budget presentation, the administration outlined intentions to modernize iconic cultural heritage sites while developing potential new locations.

The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts has emphasized transforming these spaces into attractions for both international visitors and domestic tourists through immersive cultural programming. Officials say the tourism sector generated over $4.8 billion in foreign exchange for Ghana in 2024, ranking as the fourth highest earner.

Western Region already hosts significant cultural and natural attractions, including 192 kilometres of Atlantic coastline with tropical beaches. The region shares borders with Central Region, Western North Region and Côte d’Ivoire.

Minister Nelson took office in February 2025 and has expressed commitment to inclusive development across the Western Region. He holds degrees in biochemistry and democracy, governance, law and development, having served in Parliament since 2009.

The completion timeline for the Western Region CNC auditorium has not been publicly disclosed. Representatives from the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts were not immediately available for comment on specific project details or budget allocations.