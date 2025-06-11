Western North Minister Wishes BECE Candidates Success

The Western North Regional Minister, Hon. Wilbert Petty Brentum, extends his warmest wishes and heartfelt encouragement to all candidates in the region who will be sitting for the 2025 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), beginning Wednesday, 11th June 2025. He commended their hard work and perseverance throughout their basic education journey and urged them to approach the upcoming examination with confidence and dedication.

Hon. Brentum emphasised the importance of this examination, as it serves as the gateway to benefiting from the Free Senior High School (SHS) Programme, which has been expanded to cover both public and private SHS institutions starting September 2025. He encouraged all candidates to give their best to secure admission into the next stage of their academic life.

The Minister cautioned candidates to refrain from all forms of examination malpractice, stressing that involvement in such acts could lead to the cancellation of their papers by examination authorities. He noted that integrity and discipline are key values that must guide them during this period.

He further stated that acts such as examination theft or cheating may not only jeopardise their immediate results but could also negatively impact their future careers and reputation. The Honourable Brentum called on parents, teachers, and invigilators to support students in maintaining a calm and honest environment throughout the examination period.

Finally, the Minister reaffirmed the government’s continuous support for quality education and equity at all levels. He assured all students that the government remains committed to ensuring that every Ghanaian child, regardless of background, has access to education that prepares them for a successful future.