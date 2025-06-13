Western North Minister, Chief Of Army Staff To Strengthen Strategic Alliance

The Western North Regional Minister, Hon Wilbert Petty Brentum, had the honour of receiving the Chief of Army Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces, Major General Lawrence Kwaku Gbetanu, at the Regional Coordinating Council.

The discussions centred on strengthening the security architecture of the Western North Region and deepening coordination between the military and the Regional Administration.

The Major General shared plans to decentralise the recruitment process of the Armed Forces, allowing applicants to go through the process right here in the region without the burden of travelling outside.

They also deliberated on the proposed establishment of a military base in the region. This move will not only enhance security but also support our ongoing efforts to combat illegal mining (galamsey).

Major General Lawrence Kwaku Gbetanu assured the Regional Minister of the Ghana Army’s support in protecting lands and natural resources.

As a mark of appreciation, the Regional Minister was humbled to be presented with a beautiful commemorative plaque and a ceremonial stole.

Hon Wilbert Petty Brentum remarked, “I am deeply grateful. Together, we remain committed to peace, development, and the safety of our people.”