Western North Communication Officers Meet Regional Minister

The Constituency Communication Officers and their deputies paid a courtesy call on the Western North Regional Minister, demonstrating their commitment to collaboration and effective communication.

This meeting centred on discussing key issues, exploring partnership opportunities, and strengthening their working relationship.

They also had fruitful discussions on how to enhance communication strategies, address challenges, and promote development in the region.

The Western North Regional Minister, Hon. Wilbert Petty Brentum, showed appreciation for their proactive approach and commitment to teamwork.

The meeting marks a significant step towards fostering a collaborative environment, ensuring that they are better equipped to serve the people of the Western North Region.

In the absence of the Western North regional communications officer and his deputy, the DEAN of all communications officers, Hon Isaiah Kwarteng, who doubles as the Western North MASLOC director, led the delegation.