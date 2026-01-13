Western Minister Urges Innovation in Oil Sector

Western Regional Minister Joseph Nelson has called on stakeholders in Ghana’s oil and gas industry to prioritize responsible resource management, innovation and sustained investment to accelerate national development. He emphasized that prudent management of petroleum resources would promote transparency, reduce corruption and maximize long-term benefits for Ghanaians.

The minister made the call in a speech read for him at the 4th Western Regional Oil and Gas Excellence Awards held in Takoradi. The event, themed “Ghana: Toward an Oil-Led Economic Development,” recognized individuals and organizations demonstrating excellence, innovation and adaptability in the sector, particularly within the Western Region.

According to Nelson, oil and gas discovery has transformed the Western Region, positioning it as Ghana’s primary energy hub. The development has stimulated economic activity, investment, skills development and technological innovation across the region. He encouraged industry operators to embrace artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance efficiency in exploration and field development while reducing operational costs and minimizing waste.

The minister reiterated his firm support for the Petroleum Hub Project at Jomoro, describing it as a key pillar of industrialization in the Western Region and a catalyst for job creation and economic diversification. He assured stakeholders of continued collaboration between the Regional Coordinating Council, the Petroleum Commission and industry players to address operational challenges and strengthen regulatory coordination.

Takoradi Technical University (TTU) Vice Chancellor Rev. Prof. John Frank Eshun called for stronger collaboration among industry, government and academia to sustain Ghana’s oil-led economic development. He argued that sustained growth requires deliberate partnerships promoting innovation, skills development and local content participation involving oil and gas companies, academic institutions, local communities and international partners.

Rev. Prof. Eshun noted that the Western Region’s skilled workforce and vibrant service industries have played critical roles in supporting national energy production and economic growth. He urged industry players to deepen engagement with Takoradi Technical University as a strategic partner in training skilled manpower for the sector.

The Western Regional Oil and Gas Excellence Awards Scheme operates under the auspices of the Western Regional Coordinating Council. Top Brass Ghana, headed by Isaac Dakwa, a retired Director of the Ministry of Trade and Industry, implements the program. This year marks the fourth edition of the awards since their inception in 2022, with ceremonies held annually to commemorate the date of first oil discovery on December 15, 2007.

Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority Port of Takoradi received recognition for Maritime Port Operations. Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) Foundation won the Corporate Social Responsibility category, while Consolidated Bank Ghana Limited took honors in Financial Services Banking. The Petroleum Commission Ghana received recognition for Upstream Oil and Gas Regulatory Oversight.

Previous editions of the awards have recognized major industry players including Tullow Ghana Limited, Ghana National Gas Company, National Petroleum Authority and various local service providers. The awards operate at five levels: Silver, Gold, Special Gold, Platinum and Special Platinum, reflecting different tiers of excellence and contribution to the sector.

Ghana discovered commercial oil in the Jubilee Field in 2007, with production beginning in December 2010. The country’s petroleum sector has since expanded to include multiple offshore fields operated by international companies in partnership with GNPC. The Western Region hosts most of Ghana’s oil and gas infrastructure, making it central to the country’s energy security and economic development strategy.