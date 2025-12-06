Western Gospel Awards Celebrates Fifth Anniversary with Black-Tie Gala in Takoradi

Takoradi will host one of the most anticipated events on Ghana’s gospel music calendar as the Western Gospel Awards marks its fifth anniversary with a grand black-tie edition on December 20 at the Western Serene Atlantic Hotel.

The ceremony, organized by Prolific GH, represents a significant milestone for an awards scheme that has grown from modest beginnings in 2021 to become a premier platform for recognizing gospel talent and humanitarian service in the Western Region. A blue carpet reception is scheduled for five o’clock in the evening before the main programme begins.

This year’s theme, Celebrating Humanitarian Excellence, underscores the contributions of gospel artistes and individuals whose charitable works continue to transform lives across the Western Region and beyond. The anniversary highlights the awards scheme’s dual mission of promoting musical distinction alongside service to humanity.

A formidable lineup of gospel ministers will take the stage during the ceremony. Gospel legends Joe Beecham and Amy Newman will headline performances alongside Empress Gifty, Yvonne Menz, Efua Black, SK Frimpong and Ruger Quarm. Their performances are expected to deliver a powerful night of worship marked by gratitude, reflection and spirited celebration.

Amy Newman, widely admired for her powerful voice and deeply spiritual ministry, has been a towering figure in Ghana’s gospel music scene for decades. Her songs and influence have shaped the industry and inspired multiple generations of believers across the country. Prolific GH, the organizers, noted that Newman’s presence brings extraordinary significance to the milestone celebration.

The event will be hosted by Adom TV’s Sister Sandy and Melody FM’s 2KD, two media personalities whose vibrant presence and rapport with audiences promise to elevate the overall experience. Sister Sandy is widely admired for her energy, charisma and strong influence in Ghanaian entertainment.

Organizers describe the fifth-year milestone as a moment of pride and refinement for the Western Gospel Awards. The scheme has evolved from its inaugural ceremony at the Word of Life Assemblies of God Church in Anaji to this year’s upscale venue, reflecting growth in both scope and prestige.

The awards programme has consistently recognized excellence across multiple categories including Artiste of the Year, Female Vocalist, Male Vocalist, Gospel Song of the Year, Gospel Radio and TV Presenter, and various specialized honours for different musical styles and contributions.

Previous editions have featured notable achievements and recognitions. KDM won Artiste of the Year at the second edition in 2022. SK Frimpong claimed the same honour at a subsequent ceremony. Amy Newman received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 edition for her decades of ministry and influence in gospel music.

The Western Gospel Awards was established to recognize and appreciate gospel music originating from the Western Region and Western North Region. Organizers aspired to foster quality works from artistes through the awards system while building a social and spiritual movement that produces personal conversions, communal cohesion, social justice and cultural renewal.

Maxwell Bills Ghansah, chief executive officer of Prolific GH, has emphasized the challenges of organizing such events, particularly the difficulty gospel programmes face in attracting sponsorship. He expressed gratitude to stakeholders who have supported the initiative over five years, noting their commitment has been crucial to the scheme’s survival and growth.

Tickets are available at 150 cedis for Premium and 200 cedis for VIP, with strong public interest indicating the prestigious venue may reach capacity. The pricing reflects the elevated nature of this anniversary edition compared to previous ceremonies.

The event is supported by several sponsors and media partners who continue to champion development of the gospel industry in the region. While organizers have faced sponsorship challenges over the years, they have maintained consistency in delivering quality programmes that honour deserving industry players.

The Western Region has produced numerous gospel talents who have achieved national recognition. Artistes from the area have contributed significantly to Ghana’s gospel music landscape through their ministry, recordings and live performances at churches and events across the country.

The 2025 edition promises to combine celebration and reflection as the awards continue to honour artistes, industry stakeholders and humanitarian efforts that uplift lives through gospel music. Organizers say the programme will spotlight personalities making meaningful social impact while reinforcing the transformative power of gospel ministry.

The choice of a black-tie format for the fifth anniversary signals the organizers’ intention to elevate the event’s prestige and create an atmosphere befitting the milestone. The Western Serene Atlantic Hotel provides an upscale setting that contrasts with the church venues used in earlier editions.

For enquiries, the public may reach organizers via telephone at 054 487 6644 or 050 902 0000. Updates and additional information are available on social media at the handle westerngospelawards, where followers can track developments leading up to the ceremony.

The Western Gospel Awards has grown from awarding nineteen categories in its early years to recognizing twenty-four distinct areas of excellence in gospel ministry and music. This expansion reflects both the depth of talent in the region and the organizers’ commitment to comprehensive recognition.

Beyond the trophy presentations, the ceremony serves as a networking opportunity for gospel industry players including artistes, producers, sound engineers, presenters, bloggers and church leaders. The gathering facilitates collaboration and strengthens the gospel music ecosystem in the Western Region.

The fifth edition is set to be a landmark celebration that blends elegance, excellence and the ever-inspiring impact of gospel music. With anticipation building among gospel lovers nationwide, the anniversary promises an unforgettable night made special by the grace and ministry of established legends alongside emerging voices in Ghana’s vibrant gospel scene.