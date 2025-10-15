West Virginia SkeptiCamp Brings Global Science Education Movement

A movement that’s quietly shaped how millions access scientific information online is coming to Clarksburg this weekend, and it’s bringing lessons that resonate far beyond Appalachian hills.

The West Virginia Skeptics’ Society hosts its inaugural SkeptiCamp on Saturday, October 18, featuring speakers whose work reaches audiences from California to Africa through an unlikely platform: Wikipedia. Among the presenters, Susan Gerbic stands out not for celebrity status but for something more substantial. She’s built a global network that has influenced how over 200 million people encounter science education.

Gerbic founded Guerrilla Skepticism on Wikipedia (GSoW) in 2010, and what started as a simple mission has become something remarkable. Her team of more than 100 trained editors worldwide has created 2,262 articles focused on science and pseudoscience, accessed more than 205 million times. Nearly half of that work appears in languages beyond English, making scientific literacy accessible across cultural boundaries.

The story began unexpectedly, she explains. During a James Randi Educational cruise in 2010, a presenter convinced her that Wikipedia’s influence was too significant for critical thinkers to ignore. “It will educate people, and if we ignore it, it will provide bad information,” she recalls from the presentation that changed her trajectory. Without coding experience or tech industry background, she stumbled through early edits, learning not just technical skills but the intricate culture of Wikipedia’s editing community.

What makes GSoW’s approach unique isn’t just the volume of content. It’s the strategic understanding that Wikipedia serves as source material for everything from YouTube videos to artificial intelligence systems. Major influencers quote directly from articles her team writes, often displaying Wikipedia pages on screen while presenting to their audiences. The ripple effect means every hour, somewhere globally, someone relies on information her volunteers crafted.

When COVID emerged, GSoW responded by creating 123 vaccine-related articles that have been accessed over 12 million times. But the team deliberately avoids breaking news, focusing instead on evergreen content with lasting educational value. They’ve written about documentary films, podcasts like “The Telepathy Tapes,” and regional curiosities like West Virginia’s Vegetable Man cryptid, collaborating with local researchers who dig through library archives.

Gerbic’s message for educators challenges conventional wisdom. “Stop telling students that Wikipedia is a bad thing,” she urges. While cautioning against direct quotation, she frames it as what it truly is: a starting point for research, with citations leading to primary sources. Students who learn proper Wikipedia editing gain something valuable, she believes. Empowerment.

For journalists, she offers both encouragement and accountability. “Without their good work, we have very little to cite,” she acknowledges. Quality journalism becomes the foundation upon which accurate Wikipedia articles stand. But she’s equally blunt about substandard reporting: “Those articles might make it onto Wikipedia and harm people.”

Her advice for African readers, and indeed anyone navigating today’s information landscape, centers on critical consumption. Get news from multiple sources that don’t necessarily agree with each other, she suggests. Clickbait headlines exist to generate shares without encouraging thought. “Think about how we humans are being used to make money for others,” she cautions.

The weekend conference at Waldomore Mansion will also feature Kenny Biddle, chief investigator for the Committee for Skeptical Inquiry, discussing flaws in ghost hunting equipment. Daniel Reed, founder of the West Virginia Skeptics’ Society and Skeptical Inquirer contributor, rounds out the speaker lineup for the daylong event running from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Currently, GSoW has no editors based in Africa, though a retired South African volunteer created 367 articles in Afrikaans over several years. Those articles remain accessible, covering vaccines, scientists, and scientific skepticism topics. Notably, he didn’t simply translate English content but highlighted South African scientists, then translated those profiles into English for broader audiences.

The training process takes up to four months at a self-directed pace, coordinated through Google documents and a private Facebook group the team affectionately calls “The Secret Cabal.” Once trained, editors contribute at their own speed, working on articles that align with their interests and expertise.

What’s happening in Clarksburg this Saturday represents something larger than a regional conference. It’s about recognizing that scientific literacy depends on accessible, accurate information, and that building such resources requires sustained, collaborative effort. In an era where misinformation spreads rapidly, the unglamorous work of fact-checking, proper citation, and clear writing matters more than ever.

The Center for Inquiry sponsors the event, open to anyone interested in science communication and critical thinking. It’s a reminder that the most impactful educational movements don’t always make headlines, but they shape how knowledge travels across borders, languages, and generations.