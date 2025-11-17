West Night Publishing Appoints lan Otchere as West Africa Liaison, A&R and Sync Manager

South African music publishing company West Night Publishing has signaled a major expansion into the booming West African market with the appointment of Ian Otchere as its West Africa Liaison, A&R, and Sync Manager.

Seidu Iddrisu, CEO of West Night Publishing, said: “West Night Publishing is focused on expanding our reach across the continent while ensuring our composers and authors receive strong support. lan’s experience and understanding of the West African music landscape makes him a valuable addition to our team, and we look forward to the growth this appointment will bring.”

lan Otchere added: “I’m excited to join the West Night Publishing team and contribute to the company’s mission. I’d like to extend my gratitude to our CEO, Seidu Iddrisu, for this opportunity. I’m eager to support our talented composers and authors across West Africa and look forward to achieving great things together.”

Based in Accra, Ghana, lan brings hands-on experience from his work as Content Acquisition Manager at ByteTunes Music Entertainment, and through his consultancy, Priceless Music Consultancy. He is a member of The Recording Academy and has completed professional training with BBC Media Leaders, Soundscape Music Publishing, and the McKinsey Forward Program.

This appointment aligns with West Night Publishing’s ongoing commitment to expanding its network across Africa. Providing composers and authors with strong administrative and creative support remains at the core of our business operations.