West Mamprusi Adolescent Pregnancy Rate Hits 16 Percent Exceeding National Target

Adolescent pregnancy rates in West Mamprusi Municipality continue exceeding Ghana’s national target of 12 percent, reaching 16 percent by mid 2025 after registering 16.9 percent in 2024, prompting the National Commission for Civic Education to organize comprehensive stakeholder training on sexual reproductive health and gender based violence.

The NCCE collaborated with Canada Affairs and the United Nations Population Fund in Ghana to organize the training programme on Thursday, November 4, at the West Mamprusi Municipal Assembly Hall in Walewale. According to Asaase Radio, participants included representatives from the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit, health professionals, social welfare officers, assembly members, traditional chiefs, dressmakers, hairdressers, makeup artists and beauticians, reflecting a multi sectoral approach to addressing the crisis.

Public health nurse Haruna Anandam Mohammed described the situation as alarming and scary during the training session. He warned that by year end, adolescent pregnancy figures in the municipality would climb even higher. According to health professionals from Ghana Health Service who participated in the programme, West Mamprusi recorded 16 percent adolescent pregnancy in 2023, rising to 16.9 percent in 2024 before reaching 16 percent just halfway through 2025, consistently surpassing the national 12 percent target.

Thomas Issahaku Imoro, Director of the West Mamprusi Municipal NCCE, emphasized in his keynote address that adolescents remain particularly vulnerable due to limited access to accurate reproductive health information. He stated that adolescent reproductive health and gender based violence remain very serious concerns for every Ghanaian because adolescents lack access to reliable information that could protect them from harmful situations.

The NCCE director highlighted the devastating impact of teenage pregnancy on girls aged 15 to 19 years who have become mothers. He explained that these young women should be pursuing education or learning trades but instead find themselves shouldering parental responsibilities. The situation imposes significant burdens on families, communities and Ghana’s development prospects. Social norms within communities seriously affect the wellbeing of adolescent girls, contributing to early pregnancies that terminate educational opportunities and limit future economic potential.

Thomas stressed that the NCCE cannot combat sexual reproductive health issues and sexual and gender based violence alone, emphasizing the critical need for collective action among stakeholders across sectors. He announced plans to extend sensitization efforts beyond formal training sessions to include radio programmes, community durbars and various social gatherings throughout the municipality. The goal remains reducing teenage pregnancy rates even if complete elimination proves difficult in the near term.

West Mamprusi Municipality in the North East Region has emerged as a focal point for reproductive health interventions by multiple organizations recognizing the severity of challenges facing adolescent girls. Plan International Ghana launched the Promoting Resilience, Opportunity and Equity for Children and Adolescents Through Transformation project in August 2025 specifically targeting sexual and gender based violence prevention in the municipality. The initiative aims to create safe environments for children, adolescents and youth, particularly girls and young women.

Participatory Action for Rural Development Alternatives has also operated extensively in West Mamprusi since partnering with OXFAM Ghana under the Power to Choose Project. In March 2025, PARDA convened multi stakeholder engagement sessions focusing on early marriage dangers and teenage pregnancy prevention while emphasizing education’s importance for future leadership development. The organization currently works in ten communities including Nabari, Zangum, Nayorku, Diani, Zangu Vuga, Gbani, Gbimsi, Wungu, Nasia and Wulugu.

The convergence of multiple interventions reflects growing recognition that adolescent pregnancy and gender based violence require comprehensive community level responses rather than isolated programmatic efforts. Organizations have engaged traditional leaders, religious figures, security services, health workers, educators and youth themselves in developing contextually appropriate solutions that address underlying cultural practices and information gaps.

Educational disruption represents one of the most significant consequences of teenage pregnancy in West Mamprusi. Girls who become pregnant typically abandon formal schooling permanently, losing opportunities for skills development and economic advancement. The cycle perpetuates intergenerational poverty as young mothers struggle to provide adequate support for their children while lacking educational qualifications for better employment prospects. Communities bear long term costs through reduced productivity and increased social welfare demands.

Gender based violence often intersects with adolescent pregnancy, as some pregnancies result from coercive relationships, early marriages or sexual exploitation. DOVVSU participation in the NCCE training reflects recognition that law enforcement must work alongside health, education and civic institutions to protect vulnerable girls. Previous SGBV cases in the region have resulted in successful prosecutions when health workers provided critical evidence supporting criminal proceedings against perpetrators.

Access to family planning information and contraceptive services remains limited in rural West Mamprusi communities. Cultural sensitivities around discussing reproductive health topics with unmarried adolescents create barriers to prevention efforts. Community health workers play essential roles in reaching remote areas, but their effectiveness depends on adequate training, supplies and community acceptance of their services. The NCCE training aimed to equip diverse stakeholders with knowledge and confidence to address these sensitive topics appropriately within their respective spheres of influence.

The municipality’s adolescent pregnancy rates contrast sharply with national efforts to improve reproductive health outcomes. Ghana has invested in adolescent friendly health services, comprehensive sexuality education and youth empowerment programmes at the policy level. However, implementation gaps persist in rural areas where traditional attitudes, limited infrastructure and resource constraints hinder service delivery. West Mamprusi’s persistently elevated rates demonstrate that national policies require stronger local implementation mechanisms and community ownership.

Following the November training, the NCCE plans radio sensitization campaigns targeting wider audiences throughout West Mamprusi Municipality. Radio remains the most accessible mass media platform in rural North East Region communities where electricity access and literacy levels limit other communication channels. Community durbars will enable face to face dialogue where residents can ask questions, share concerns and develop locally appropriate action plans. Traditional chiefs’ participation in the training ensures cultural legitimacy for subsequent community mobilization efforts.

Success in reducing adolescent pregnancy requires addressing multiple interconnected factors including poverty, gender inequality, educational access, health service availability and harmful traditional practices. The multi stakeholder approach adopted by NCCE recognizes that sustainable progress demands collaboration across government agencies, civil society organizations, traditional authorities, religious institutions and communities themselves. Only through coordinated long term commitment can West Mamprusi reverse troubling trends and provide adolescent girls with opportunities to reach their full potential.