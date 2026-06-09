West Ham’s Sullivan Quits, Denies Misconduct Claims, Vows BBC Lawsuit

David Sullivan resigned as West Ham United joint-chair on Saturday and pledged to sue the BBC, two days before a joint Panorama and Times investigation published claims by seven women of sexually exploitative conduct dating to the 1980s and 1990s, all of which he denies.

The 77-year-old, who built his fortune in the adult publishing industry and later co-owned West Ham, stepped down from the club and from the boards of WH Holding Limited and West Ham United Football Club after being told the allegations were about to be made public. West Ham confirmed the resignation and said none of the claims relate to the club or its operations.

The accusations come from women who were young models seeking work at Sullivan’s Daily Sport and Sunday Sport titles decades ago, according to the investigation. The outlets reported accounts alleging he pressured women in connection with work at his newspapers. Sullivan’s lawyers have described at least one woman’s account as implausible.

Sullivan rejected the claims in full before publication. He called them factually incorrect and entirely false, and said decades-old matters concerning his private life had been sensationalised. He said that after a career in which he had met many women in the adult industry, a small number of improper conduct claims were probably inevitable, and insisted he categorically denies them. He said he would sue the BBC for libel and any other outlet that repeated defamatory allegations, arguing the process had been unfair and lacking impartiality.

He framed the resignation as protecting the club rather than an admission. He said football was separate from the allegations and that he did not want personal matters to destabilise West Ham during a difficult period. His lawyers said he would make no further public comment after Monday’s reports.

The Metropolitan Police said separately that it was investigating a report concerning the alleged taking of indecent images and sexual exploitation at locations in London and Essex in the 1980s, relating to one complainant, with specialist detectives leading the inquiry. The force said it takes such allegations seriously regardless of how much time has passed and urged anyone affected to come forward. No charges have been brought, and the allegations remain unproven.

Sullivan and the late David Gold took control of West Ham in 2010 after selling Birmingham City, bringing Karren Brady in as vice-chair. He was estimated to be worth around 1.2 billion pounds on the 2024 Sunday Times Rich List.