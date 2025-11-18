West and Central African Ministers Adopt Cotonou Digital Transformation Declaration

Ministers responsible for digital affairs from West and Central Africa have adopted the Cotonou Declaration, committing their countries to ambitious targets for accelerating digital transformation and creating two million digital jobs by 2030.

The declaration emerged from a regional summit held November 17 and 18, 2025, in Cotonou, Benin, where more than 200 participants, including government officials, private sector leaders, young innovators, and international experts, gathered to address the region’s digital challenges. The event was co-organized by the Government of Benin and the World Bank Group.

Ministers set concrete goals for 2030 that include achieving affordable and reliable broadband access for 90 percent of the population, deploying interoperable digital public infrastructure such as digital identity and payment systems, and doubling intra-African electronic commerce (e-commerce). They also committed to adopting harmonized frameworks for cybersecurity, data governance, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to create a trusted digital environment across the region.

The declaration calls for large scale training initiatives to ensure 20 million people acquire basic digital skills. It also aims to provide two million young people and women with digital jobs or entrepreneurship opportunities over the next five years. Ministers pledged to boost digital innovation ecosystems in partnership with the private sector and promote African AI solutions by developing regional computing, cloud, and data infrastructure.

To achieve these targets, ministers agreed to mobilize public and private investments through national digital compacts. These compacts will align reform objectives, financing needs, and strategic partnerships with the private sector around the goals set in the declaration. The approach aims to accelerate inclusive growth and job creation while fostering exchange of best practices and coordination to create regional digital markets.

Specific measures by 2028 include halving the average cost of data, reducing the usage gap by one quarter, ensuring 70 percent of rural households have access to affordable internet, and extending broadband coverage to 90 percent of the population. The declaration also targets providing secure digital identity to at least 50 percent of citizens, achieving interoperable payments in 15 countries, and making ten priority electronic government (e-government) services available in all member states.

The summit addressed what officials now call the usage gap, where nearly 76 percent of people in West and Central Africa live in areas covered by network infrastructure but lack the means or skills to access digital services. This represents a shift in focus from building infrastructure to ensuring adoption and inclusion.

Abdoulaye Bio Tchané, Senior Minister and Minister of Planning and Development for Benin, described digital technology as a major accelerator of productivity and a lever of competitiveness. He emphasized that Africa is moving beyond being just a consumer to becoming a creator, innovator, and influential player in the global digital economy, with Benin making digital technology a central pillar of its economic transformation.

Aurélie Adam Soulé Zoumarou, Benin’s Minister of Digital and Digitalization, stressed that digital transformation is no longer optional but an economic, social, and strategic necessity. She noted that success requires a shared vision and strong alliance between states, the private sector, civil society, and youth, calling this synergy the true invisible infrastructure that makes inclusive and sustainable digital transformation possible.

Ousmane Diagana, World Bank Vice President for West and Central Africa, highlighted two imperatives for success: better coordination among donors and partners to align and channel resources effectively, and better joint communication of successes to strengthen political commitment, attract more investment, and create positive regional momentum. He explained that Digital Compacts will serve as strategic platforms for commitments from all partners around a shared vision.

Sangbu Kim, World Bank Group Vice President for Digital and AI, warned that the era of AI will not wait and that choices countries make today regarding investment, governance, and inclusion will determine who benefits from this transformation. He stated the goal is to work alongside countries to ensure AI becomes a driver of shared prosperity and to shape a future where Africa leads in digital innovation, inclusion, and job creation.

The declaration aligns with the African Union’s 2030 objectives to ensure universal and affordable broadband access, build a single African digital market, and fully seize opportunities offered by emerging technologies such as AI to achieve the continent’s digital transformation. Ministers also agreed to establish a regional mechanism to monitor digital transformation, ensuring accountability, peer learning, and coherence of national and regional initiatives.

The summit discussed concrete measures to encourage private sector investment in digital infrastructure, leveraging regional initiatives such as Mission 300, a pan-African initiative to connect 300 million Africans to electricity by 2030 to support the continent’s digital and economic transformation.

Each member state will designate a national focal point responsible for coordinating implementation between national and regional levels in line with the Cotonou Declaration. Ministers committed to developing a post-Cotonou roadmap and an investment framework to accompany implementation of the declaration.