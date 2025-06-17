West Africa’s Top Governance Experts Convene for Landmark Compliance Forum

Accra will host Africa’s foremost compliance leaders at the inaugural Executive Forum on Strategic Compliance this month, addressing critical governance challenges facing the continent’s institutions.

The invitation-only summit at Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City on June 26 brings together senior executives, legal experts, and public sector leaders to examine risk management in Africa’s evolving regulatory landscape.

Organized by Eunomia Risk Advisory, the forum will explore pressing issues including anti-corruption enforcement, AI governance frameworks, and cybersecurity threats in African markets. The program aligns with continental development priorities like AfCFTA implementation and Agenda 2063, featuring insights from distinguished faculty including Professor Douglas Boateng, a leading authority on supply chain governance, and Tiffany A. Archer, Esq., founder of Eunomia Risk Advisory.

“Ghana’s emerging role as a governance hub makes it the ideal location for this strategic dialogue,” Archer noted, emphasizing the forum’s focus on practical compliance tools for African institutions. The event builds on Eunomia’s global expertise, following their recent participation in Latin America’s premier compliance conference in São Paulo.

With participation restricted to senior professionals, the forum promises exclusive access to cutting-edge risk assessment methodologies and regional enforcement trends. Additional details remain available through the official event portal as West Africa positions itself at the forefront of corporate governance innovation.

Additional information is available at www.executiveforumcompliance.com.