West Africa’s defence chiefs convene in Freetown to push anti-terror force

Defence chiefs from Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) member states gathered in Freetown, Sierra Leone, this week to accelerate the activation of a regional counterterrorism force, as the bloc confronts mounting security threats across West Africa and its coastline.

The 44th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Committee of Chiefs of Defence Staff, convened by the Directorate of Peacekeeping and Regional Security (DPKRS) through its Peace Support Operations Division (PSOD), opened on Monday, February 23, and runs through Thursday, February 27, 2026.

Central to the five-day talks is the roadmap for deploying the ECOWAS Standby Force (ESF) in a kinetic, combat-ready configuration to combat terrorism in the sub-region. During the session, each member state is expected to formally declare how many troops it will contribute, with the initial phase targeting approximately 2,000 soldiers drawn from all 12 participating countries. The bloc’s longer-term objective is a force of more than 5,000 personnel, including a dedicated first counterterrorism brigade of 1,650 fighters.

In a significant leadership development, Sierra Leone’s Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Amara Idara Bangura, assumed the chairmanship of the ECOWAS Committee of Chiefs of Defence Staff at the session, signalling growing confidence in Freetown’s role within the region’s collective security architecture.

Sierra Leone’s Deputy Minister of Defence, Colonel Muana Braima Massaquoi (Rtd), who officially opened the meeting, described the security landscape as increasingly complex, with armed groups exploiting ungoverned spaces, porous borders, and socioeconomic vulnerabilities to undermine democratic governance.

ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Ambassador Abdel-Fatau Musah, told the gathering that meaningful progress had already been made in defining the force structure and establishing its funding mechanisms following directives from the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government. He called for focused deliberations to turn that groundwork into operational reality.

Sierra Leone’s National Security Coordinator, Mr. Aviama Caulker, stressed that military strength alone was insufficient, calling for intelligence fusion, early-warning systems, and preventive diplomacy as essential complements to any combat deployment.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Defence Chiefs will undertake a working visit to the ECOWAS Logistics Depot in Lungi, Sierra Leone, to assess its readiness to support rapid force deployment across the region.