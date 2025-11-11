West African Power Pool Achieves Historic Grid Synchronization Milestone

The West African Power Pool (WAPP), led by Secretary General Mr. Abdoulaye DIA and working closely with Transmission System Operators (TSOs) across its member utilities, has completed a groundbreaking synchronization test of the regional power grid.

Coordinated from the Information and Coordination Center (ICC) in Calavi, Benin, this landmark achievement marks a decisive step toward regional energy integration. For the first time, the electricity networks of all West African countries operated in perfect synchrony within a single interconnected system for four uninterrupted hours—proving the technical feasibility of coordinated grid management across the region.

This milestone reflects years of preparation, collaboration, and technical innovation. It demonstrates the tangible benefits of interconnection, including:

-Reserve sharing for greater efficiency

-Enhanced system stability across national grids

-Strengthened energy security for all member states

The successful test paves the way for the creation of the West African Regional Electricity Market, designed to harmonize national grids, enable real-time energy exchanges, and foster a competitive, integrated electricity market that benefits the entire region.

Looking ahead, WAPP is committed to achieving permanent synchronization of all 15 participating countries by June 2026.

WAPP extends its sincere gratitude to its technical, financial, and institutional partners, and pays tribute to the pioneers—power system experts, consultants, and suppliers—whose dedication over nearly a decade made this achievement possible.

Together, we are building the future of the West African Regional Electricity Market.