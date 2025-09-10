West African Nations Expand Anti-Trafficking Strategy to Combat Child Exploitation

ECOWAS member states adopt comprehensive action plan addressing surge in children among trafficking victims across the region

West African nations committed to expanded anti-trafficking measures during a five-day regional summit in Lagos, responding to alarming statistics showing three out of four trafficking victims in the region are children.

The 17th Annual Review Meeting of ECOWAS anti-trafficking focal institutions concluded September 5 with member states agreeing to integrate child protection and gender-based violence prevention into their national action plans, marking a significant expansion from previous trafficking-focused strategies.

Representatives from all 12 ECOWAS member states participated alongside international partners including UNICEF, the International Labour Organization, and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, reflecting the global dimensions of the trafficking crisis affecting West Africa.

Children comprise up to 100 percent of trafficking victims in parts of West Africa, according to UN data, with close to 80 percent trafficked for forced labour rather than sexual exploitation that dominates trafficking patterns in other regions.

The meeting addressed what officials described as interconnected drivers fueling trafficking networks, including climate change-induced displacement, conflict, irregular migration, and persistent poverty across the region.

“Trafficking thrives on poverty, unemployment, and deprivation,” noted Adebisi Arije, UNICEF’s partnerships manager for ECOWAS, emphasizing that children make up almost a third of all human trafficking victims worldwide.

Sierra Leone’s Anti-Trafficking Executive Director Dehunge Siaka, who chaired the meeting, emphasized the dual nature of the challenge: “Human trafficking is both a human rights and security challenge in our region.”

The expanded strategy now encompasses Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) and Violence Against Children (VAC), implemented through partnership with the International Centre for Migration Policy Development under the Support to Free Movement of Persons and Migration in West Africa project.

Member states agreed to strengthen anti-trafficking efforts, expand victim support, and integrate child protection into their national action plans during the Lagos deliberations.

Key outcomes include accelerated rollout of the ECOWAS Trafficking in Persons Strategy beyond the initial five pilot countries, standardization of regional responses through finalized guidelines for national task forces, and improved data management linking multiple ECOWAS information systems.

The meeting endorsed creation of an Amber Alert system for missing children and establishment of a Sexual Offenders Register, representing concrete operational tools for cross-border cooperation.

UNODC Country Representative Cheikh Toure stressed the urgency of aligning regional laws with global standards, stating that trafficking, gender-based violence, and violence against children “are intertwined evils scarring generations.”

Recent global data shows detected child trafficking victims increased 31 percent between 2019 and 2022, with girls experiencing a 38 percent rise, indicating the problem’s accelerating trajectory.

The International Centre for Migration Policy Development, which has supported ECOWAS anti-trafficking efforts for over a decade with European Union funding, emphasized the importance of addressing linkages between trafficking and related crimes while ensuring accountability for offenders.

Participants validated organizational capacity assessments conducted in Benin, Liberia, Nigeria, and Senegal, recommending replication across all member states to identify gaps in national responses.

The summit concluded with delegates pledging to transform commitments into concrete action, particularly for protecting women and children from exploitation, in alignment with the ECOWAS Vision 2050 development framework.

ECOWAS officials announced plans for a second phase of victim support funding in 2025, building on initial financial assistance provided to trafficking survivors across the region.

The expanded approach reflects recognition that trafficking networks exploit multiple forms of vulnerability, requiring comprehensive responses addressing root causes rather than focusing solely on law enforcement after crimes occur.