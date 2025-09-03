West African Economies Face Mixed Fortunes Amid Recovery Struggles

Afreximbank highlights uneven growth as Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal confront sector challenges

West African economies are experiencing divergent pressures despite some sectoral improvements, according to the African Export-Import Bank, which warned of widening economic strains across member states.

Ghana confronts mounting unrest as over 300,000 cocoa farmers protest government pricing policies. Authorities announced only a 4% increase in producer prices to 51,660 cedis per tonne, prompting farmers to threaten obstruction of regulators and warning of potential smuggling to higher-paying neighboring markets.

The pricing dispute threatens Ghana’s already weakened cocoa sector, which lost approximately 160,000 tonnes last season due to inadequate farmer compensation. The modest price increase falls significantly below regional benchmarks and production cost increases, according to farmer representatives.

Nigeria presents a contrasting picture with notable improvements in oil production. The Nigerian National Petroleum Company reported near-elimination of pipeline theft through coordinated security operations, allowing crude oil to reach export terminals without significant losses.

Production capacity could approach 2.5 million barrels per day, matching levels last achieved in 2005, according to industry assessments. The improvement represents a substantial recovery for Africa’s largest oil producer, which has struggled with theft and infrastructure damage for years.

However, Nigeria’s agricultural sector faces disruption following a six-month ban on raw shea nut exports designed to boost domestic processing. The policy backfired as prices crashed from 1.2 million naira to 800,000 naira per tonne within days, leaving farmers and traders facing substantial losses and contract defaults.

The contrast with Ghana’s approach is striking. Ghana maintains minimum farm gate prices of 9.01 cedis per kilogram for shea nuts through its Tree Crops Development Authority, providing stability that neighboring markets with export restrictions cannot match.

Senegal confronts the most serious challenges among the three nations. The International Monetary Fund delayed decisions on the country’s debt program after authorities disclosed over $11 billion in previously unreported government liabilities.

The revelation requires IMF Board approval and special waivers before new lending can proceed, creating uncertainty for Senegal’s economic recovery. Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko responded by unveiling a recovery plan drawing 90% of funding from domestic resources, with limited external partner involvement through asset recycling programs.

These developments underscore the uneven nature of West Africa’s economic recovery, where commodity-linked gains in some sectors are offset by fiscal instability, agricultural policy missteps, and governance concerns.

The mixed performance reflects broader challenges facing African economies as they navigate post-pandemic recovery amid global commodity price volatility and domestic policy constraints.

Afreximbank’s assessment suggests regional governments need accelerated reforms and trade diversification to build economic resilience beyond traditional commodity dependence.

The bank’s warning comes as international lenders increasingly scrutinize African debt sustainability and governance standards, potentially affecting future development financing across the continent.