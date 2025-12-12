West Africa Rallies Behind President Mahama for AU Chairmanship as ECOWAS Unifies its Position

In this alternate scenario, ECOWAS has taken a decisive step toward asserting West Africa’s leadership on the continental stage, unanimously endorsing Ghana’s President John Dramani Mahama as the region’s candidate for the African Union Chairmanship in 2027.

The decision emerged from the ninety-fifth ordinary session of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers in Abuja, a meeting marked by strong regional consensus and a shared commitment to elevating ECOWAS’ influence within continental institutions. The recommendation will be submitted to the Authority of Heads of State and Government for approval on December 14, 2025.

Friday’s statement from ECOWAS thanked member nations for their unified support, stressing Ghana’s role as a stable and influential actor in West Africa and beyond. The organization highlighted its broader strategy: presenting united fronts in international elections to ensure that regional interests are effectively advanced and defended.

“Desiring to adopt a common position for effective support and voting in favour of the election of the Republic of Ghana to the Chairmanship of the African Union in 2027,” the Council’s communiqué emphasized.

Analysts say the endorsement signals ECOWAS’ intention to reinforce its voice within AU decision-making structures, particularly at a time when regional diplomacy is increasingly crucial to Africa’s political and economic landscape.

Should the Authority of Heads of State and Government ratify the recommendation, President Mahama would become West Africa’s official candidate, setting the stage for a competitive AU leadership race in 2027.