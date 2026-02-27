West Africa launches body to enforce shared tax reform goals

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) inaugurated its Regional Steering Committee for Tax Transition in Cotonou, Republic of Benin, on Wednesday, February 26, 2026, creating the bloc’s first permanent body dedicated to monitoring how member states align their tax systems with a unified regional standard.

The three-day inaugural meeting, which ran from February 24 to 26, brought together tax policy experts, national representatives, and officials from the ECOWAS Commission to activate Directive C/DIR.5/07/23, the legal instrument that mandates the regional monitoring and evaluation framework.

Acting Director of the Customs and Tax Union, Mr. Darlingston Talery, speaking on behalf of ECOWAS Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture Dr. Kalilou Sylla, described the committee as a critical mechanism for harmonising tax systems across West Africa and mobilising domestic revenues more effectively.

The committee carries four core functions: coordinating key stakeholders, reviewing programme reports, providing technical support to member states, and validating national fiscal transition plans submitted by individual governments.

Sierra Leone, which currently holds the ECOWAS chairmanship under President Julius Maada Bio, used the occasion to call on member states that have not yet established their own National Tax Transition Steering Committees to do so without delay. Sierra Leone itself recently formed its national body, joining Liberia, which set up its committee in September 2025.

The ECOWAS Commission also used the meeting to engage Benin’s Deputy Director General of Tax Administration, Mr. Benito Sherif Gbossane, in a courtesy call focused on the pace of implementing regional fiscal directives at the national level.

Secretary General of Benin’s Ministry of Economy and Finance, Mr. Alban Bessan Bienvenu, said modern and efficient tax systems were indispensable for financing development and building economic resilience across the region.

ECOWAS currently comprises 12 member states following the withdrawal of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger in January 2025. The regional bloc serves an economy estimated at $734.8 billion.