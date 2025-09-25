West Africa Faces Multiple Economic Threats Says BoG Governor

West African economies confront mounting risks from rising debt burdens, climate change impacts, and weak growth patterns that test regional stability, requiring coordinated policy responses to build economic resilience, Bank of Ghana (BoG) Governor Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama has warned.

Speaking at the opening of an International Monetary Fund (IMF) and West African Institute for Financial and Economic Management (WAIFEM) regional course on macroeconomic diagnostics in Accra, the Governor emphasized that overlapping global and domestic pressures are creating unprecedented challenges for the region’s economic stability.

Dr. Asiama’s remarks, delivered on his behalf by Special Advisor to the Director of Research John Kotoku, highlighted how commodity price swings, persistent inflation, and spillover effects from geopolitical tensions such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict continue disrupting trade and financial flows across West Africa.

The Governor noted that global headwinds are exacerbating structural weaknesses throughout the region, including narrow revenue bases that constrain fiscal space, mounting debt sustainability risks, and climate-related shocks that particularly affect agricultural sectors and rural livelihoods. Additional pressure from youthful and rapidly growing populations with unmet employment expectations further complicates policy formulation and implementation.

Dr. Asiama was appointed as BoG Governor in February 2025 by President John Dramani Mahama, bringing extensive experience from his previous role as Director of the Macroeconomic Management Department at WAIFEM, where he led regional policy training and advisory programs for central banks and finance ministries across Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) member states.

The 10-day training course, organized jointly by the IMF and WAIFEM, aims to equip officials from central banks and finance ministries with advanced tools for assessing growth potential, output gaps, fiscal and monetary policy stances, and financial sector risks. This capacity building initiative reflects growing recognition that effective economic management requires sophisticated diagnostic capabilities.

Emphasizing the critical importance of diagnostic capacity, Dr. Asiama drew parallels between economic policy and medical practice, stating that policymakers cannot design effective strategies without first diagnosing the true state of their economies, just as physicians cannot heal without understanding patient conditions.

The Governor highlighted that strengthening diagnostic capacity is essential for advancing regional integration initiatives, including ECOWAS monetary convergence and African Continental Free Trade Area implementation. Shared analytical frameworks and tools enable West African economies to align policies, harmonize standards, and learn from each other’s experiences.

Drawing on Ghana’s recent experience, Dr. Asiama noted that robust diagnostics helped guide policy during one of the country’s most turbulent economic periods. Ghana’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme, combined with comprehensive reforms and international partner support, has begun stabilizing the economy and rebuilding market confidence.

Ghana’s economic data demonstrates this stabilization progress, with GDP growth reaching 6.3 percent in the second quarter of 2025, maintaining momentum from the first quarter’s 5.3 percent expansion compared to 4.9 percent in the same period of 2024. This sustained growth trajectory reflects the effectiveness of coordinated policy interventions and diagnostic-guided decision making.

The country’s economic recovery extends beyond growth metrics to encompass broader stability indicators. Consumer confidence has reached multi-year peaks despite ongoing banking sector challenges, while the government achieved a budget deficit of only 1.1 percent of GDP in the first seven months of 2025, significantly beating its 2.1 percent target while recording a primary surplus of 1 percent.

The Bank of Ghana has responded to improved economic conditions by extending its monetary policy easing cycle, reducing the policy rate by 350 basis points to 21.5 percent, the lowest level since 2019. This decision reflects confidence that inflationary pressures will continue easing while economic growth remains robust.

WAIFEM Director-General Baba Y. Musa emphasized that the training program provides participants with practical skills for analyzing demand patterns, inflation dynamics, fiscal sustainability, and external debt risks. Since its establishment in 1996, WAIFEM has trained more than 28,600 participants across the region, building critical capacity for economic management.

The timing of this capacity building initiative reflects urgent needs across West Africa, where approximately half of Sub-Saharan African countries face high debt distress risk or are already experiencing debt difficulties by the end of 2024. These conditions severely constrain fiscal space for essential social and development spending while hindering progress toward Sustainable Development Goals achievement.

Dr. Asiama characterized the observable improvements in Ghana’s economic indicators as “green shoots of recovery, still fragile but unmistakably promising,” emphasizing that sound diagnostics serve as the compass guiding policy formulation and implementation during challenging periods.

The regional course addresses critical timing as West African economies navigate complex transitions requiring sophisticated analytical capabilities. Participants will develop skills in macroeconomic forecasting, policy impact assessment, and risk identification that directly support national economic management while contributing to regional coordination efforts.

The emphasis on coordinated responses reflects recognition that West African economies face interconnected challenges requiring collaborative solutions. Climate change impacts, commodity price volatility, and geopolitical tensions affect multiple countries simultaneously, making regional cooperation essential for effective response strategies.

As West African economies work to build resilience against multiple threats, the combination of enhanced diagnostic capacity, coordinated policy frameworks, and shared learning experiences provides foundations for navigating current challenges while positioning the region for sustainable growth and development.

The success of Ghana’s stabilization efforts, guided by robust diagnostic approaches and international cooperation, offers a potential model for other West African countries facing similar economic pressures. However, each country’s unique circumstances require tailored applications of diagnostic tools and policy responses.