West Africa Faces Cyber Storm as WAIFEM, BoG Sound Regional Alarm

The opening of a five-day regional cybersecurity course in Accra this week represents far more than routine professional development. What WAIFEM and the Bank of Ghana convened Monday signals a fundamental shift in how West Africa’s financial leadership is preparing for threats that now rank among the world’s top five risks by likelihood and impact.

Bank of Ghana Governor Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama didn’t attend the opening in person, but the message he delivered through Daniel Klu, Acting Head of Cyber and Information Security, carried unmistakable urgency. The digital innovations accelerating financial inclusion and efficiency across the region are simultaneously creating systemic vulnerabilities that central banks can no longer ignore. And this time, the warning came with structural consequences.

The timing matters enormously. West Africa’s fintech boom, mobile banking explosion, and the region’s push toward digital currencies have created what security experts call an expanding attack surface. But here’s what separates this moment from earlier cybersecurity conversations: leadership now understands this isn’t primarily a technology problem requiring technical fixes. It’s a strategic governance challenge requiring boardroom attention.

Dr. Asiama’s framing was deliberate. “Cybersecurity must be treated as an enterprise-wide and whole-of-government issue,” he stated. That language deliberately positions cyber resilience alongside macroeconomic policy and financial regulation. The World Economic Forum’s assessment that cybercrime ranks fifth among global risks by likelihood and impact carries weight precisely because central banks operate where public trust becomes institutional oxygen. Lose public confidence and you’ve already lost the battle.

Ghana’s own vulnerability has been crystallizing. The rapid adoption of digital payment systems, fintech innovations, and mobile banking has made the entire continent more vulnerable to cyberattacks, data breaches, and fraud. Financial institutions across West Africa have grappled with increasingly sophisticated attacks. But the real pressure point comes from below the waterline: what happens when a cyber incident strikes the digital currency infrastructure itself?

Ghana’s e-Cedi pilot project has been pursued through what Asiama described as a risk-based approach. That’s policy-speak for something more significant. It means the central bank isn’t treating digital currencies as innovation projects first and security concerns second. Instead, interoperability, data security, and financial inclusion are being weighted equally from inception. “A digital currency that is vulnerable to cyberattacks could undermine financial stability and public confidence,” Asiama warned. That’s not hyperbole in a region where financial system stability remains fragile, particularly following Ghana’s own debt restructuring period.

But what’s truly strategic about this course is its regional architecture. WAIFEM, established in 1996 by central banks from Ghana, Gambia, Liberia, Nigeria, and Sierra Leone, has trained more than 28,600 participants across West Africa since inception. It functions as the intellectual commons for central banking cooperation. That WAIFEM selected cybersecurity and digital currencies as course focal points signals that the region has categorized cyber resilience as foundational infrastructure, not peripheral concern.

WAIFEM Director-General Dr. Baba Y. Musa reframed the entire debate. He positioned cybersecurity as now occupying the same strategic tier as traditional fiscal and monetary policy. “The stability of our economies now depends not only on sound fiscal and monetary policies, but also on how effectively we anticipate, prevent, and respond to digital-age threats,” Musa emphasized. That’s a remarkable statement because it suggests West Africa’s financial architecture is being reconceived around digital-age vulnerabilities. Traditional policy tools alone no longer suffice.

The course brings together central bankers, financial regulators, and IT professionals from across the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), with facilitators from the Bank of Ghana, Deloitte, and partner institutions leading sessions on cybersecurity fundamentals, digital currency regulation, and cross-institutional cooperation. But the real value lies in the intelligence-sharing architecture it creates. Central banks are essentially building the relational infrastructure for borderless defenses, recognizing that cyber threats don’t respect national boundaries.

Asiama’s call for deeper ECOWAS collaboration on cyber law harmonization and information sharing through coordinated computer emergency response teams and shared intelligence networks reflects this reality. West Africa can’t afford cybersecurity fragmentation where one country’s vulnerability becomes the region’s liability. That’s contagion risk in the digital age.

Both speakers underscored that technology and equipment alone cannot defend against sophisticated cyber threats. The real determinant is human capacity, strategic leadership commitment, and institutional culture that treats cyber security as non-negotiable governance priority. Asiama captured it succinctly: “The real test of leadership in the digital age is not whether we can prevent all attacks, but whether we can anticipate, respond, and recover swiftly.”

That’s the operational philosophy this week’s course is attempting to embed across West Africa’s financial leadership. It signals that the region recognizes the stakes have fundamentally shifted. The next financial crisis may well begin as a cyber incident.