West Africa Energy Summit Aims to Boost Regional Power Supply

Ghana will host a West Africa energy summit in December to address electricity shortages and promote renewable investment.

The West Africa Energy Cooperation Summit convenes in Accra on December 2 and 3, 2025, with Ghana’s Ministry of Energy and Green Transition as its patron. The event aims to tackle unreliable power supply, a major constraint to industrialization and living standards across the region.

The African Trade and Investment Development Insurance (ATIDI) joins as lead sponsor. ATIDI offers credit and political risk insurance to power projects, with a gross exposure of about 8.9 billion US dollars as of December 2024. Its Regional Liquidity Support Facility helps independent power producers manage delayed payments from state utilities, a key obstacle to private investment.

The facility recently supported Togo’s 42 megawatt Sokodé solar project. Sector analysts say such financial de-risking is essential to meet rising electricity demand and transition to cleaner systems. The summit will focus on expanding renewable energy, strengthening regional power trade and unlocking private investment in grid infrastructure.

Ghana’s own Energy Transition Framework targets net zero emissions by 2070. Officials emphasize that regional power exchange and climate finance are essential for building a resilient energy sector.