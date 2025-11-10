West Africa Energy Leaders Gather for Regional Cooperation Summit

Ghana’s Ministry of Energy and Green Transition will serve as Patron of the West Africa Energy Cooperation Summit (WAECS) scheduled for December 2 to 3, 2025 in Accra, bringing together regional government leaders, investors, and industry partners to showcase investment opportunities and energy integration developments.

The African Trade & Investment Development Insurance (ATIDI) joins as Lead Sponsor this year, alongside Endeavour Energy and Denham Capital as sponsors, underscoring their commitment to driving sustainable energy investments and regional cooperation across Africa. The summit will mobilize finance and support deeper collaboration across the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) regional integration agenda and Ghana’s ambition to become a regional energy distribution hub.

ATIDI provides credit and political risk insurance across key economic sectors of the continent, with a gross exposure of approximately USD 8.9 billion as of December 2024. Aliyu Alhassan Yahaya, Regional Liquidity Support Facility (RLSF) Underwriter, stated that ATIDI is strengthening its footprint in Africa by supporting investments that advance both energy access and economic growth.

Through its RLSF, a blended finance guarantee instrument, ATIDI enables Independent Power Producers to mitigate payment risks. Recent projects supported include the 42 megawatt (MW) Sokodé solar photovoltaic (PV) plant in Togo, highlighting ATIDI’s role in fostering clean energy and increased investor confidence in the region.

The summit will provide a platform for stakeholders to explore opportunities in renewables, gas to power, regional interconnectivity, and digitalisation of energy systems. Discussions will focus on financing and de-risking clean energy projects, advancing regional power trade and transmission infrastructure, and accelerating private sector participation in off grid and distributed energy markets.

Delegates will explore how innovation and digital technologies can improve energy efficiency, grid reliability, and access across both urban and rural communities. Ghana’s Energy Transition Framework charts a path to net zero emissions by 2070, focusing on cleaner generation, efficiency, and expanding renewables, especially solar.

Incentives for private investment and off grid projects aim to boost access and sustainability. Natural gas remains pivotal for regional baseload power, and as Ghana strengthens cross border power trade, attracts climate finance, and modernises its grid, officials say the goal is to build a resilient, competitive energy sector that drives inclusive growth and industrialisation.

High profile participants include Honourable Jeremiah Kpan Koung, Vice President of the Republic of Liberia; Honourable John Abdulai Jinapor, Minister for Energy & Green Transition of Ghana; Honourable Dr. Dele Alake, Minister for Solid Minerals Development of Nigeria; Honourable Nani Juwara, Minister of Petroleum, Energy & Mines of Gambia; and Honourable Biodun Ogunleye, Commissioner for Energy & Mineral Resources of Lagos State Government, Nigeria.

Leading utility and regulatory figures joining the summit include Edward Obeng Kenzo, Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Volta River Authority (VRA) of Ghana; Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz, Managing Director (MD) & CEO of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN); Bangaly Maty, Energy & Infrastructure Adviser to the Prime Minister’s Office of Guinea; and Pamoussa Ouedraogo, Permanent Secretary of the National Council for Sustainable Development of Burkina Faso.

Additional participants include Eunice Biritwum, Acting Executive Secretary of the Energy Commission of Ghana; Sulemana Abubakari, Acting Director of Power; and Yussif Sulemana, Technical Advisor to the Minister of Petroleum of Ghana. Private sector contributors include Gridworks Partners, Cenpower Generation, Wärtsilä Marine & Power Services Nigeria, Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL), Bboxx, Stanbic Bank Ghana, Tema Oil Refinery (TOR), and the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC).

Minister Jinapor stated that Ghana is committed to regional energy cooperation, sustainable development, and a just energy transition, expressing honour at hosting the West Africa Energy Cooperation Summit. He added that Ghana is pleased to host YES! On The Road Ghana on December 3 to 4, noting this initiative aligns with Ghana’s focus on youth empowerment and skills development under the Energy Transition Framework.

The minister explained that YES! On The Road Ghana will inspire and equip the next generation of African energy leaders by connecting young talents with experienced mentors, innovators, and investors. The youth focused event features a full day of dynamic, interactive sessions designed to empower and connect young professionals shaping Africa’s energy future.

WAECS 2025 will be held under the theme Building Regional Resilience, emphasizing the collaborative approach needed to transform West Africa’s energy landscape by 2030. The summit represents a critical opportunity for stakeholders to align on strategies that balance energy security, economic development, and environmental sustainability across the region.